This Royal Wedding Whisky Costs $10,000

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding will probably be one of the more extravagant events the world has seen since, well, Prince William’s royal wedding to Kate Middleton back in 2011. You know the deal: red carpet, carriages, a towering five-tier wedding cake—and apparently a $10,000 bottle of whisky now too.

A whisky distiller called Royal Salute has created the Royal Wedding Edition in honor of the upcoming nuptials and has already gifted a bottle to the couple. The brand was originally founded to commemorate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

According to Elite Traveler, Royal Salute created just 70 of the limited edition bottles, which are indeed available to the public, with a price tag of $10,000 each. Each one is made with Dartington Crystal and comes in an oak box. Each bottle is engraved with its number and painted with silver roses. The bottle’s design also incorporates daffodils, a nod to Harry’s official title, Prince Henry of Wales (the daffodil is one of the island’s national symbols), as well as California poppies, which signify Markle’s birthplace.

The whiskey itself was aged in “100 percent American oak casks,” in honor of Markle’s American roots, which imparts the “whisky [with] a long creamy finish and sweet vanilla nose,” as master blender Sandy Hyslop puts it. This is the first time that a Royal Salute whisky has ever been aged in 100 percent American oak casks.

Hyslop also mentioned that some of the brand’s “oldest and rarest” whisky was used to create this blend: The oldest whisky in the Royal Wedding Edition is 55 years old, and also incorporates a 33-year-old and 36-year-old whisky. Other tasting notes include “chocolate fudge…burnt mandarin orange and a touch of cinnamon.”

Seems like just about everyone is trying to capitalize on the royal wedding somehow, from hotels to ice cream companies. Check out our list of all the ways you can celebrate the royal wedding in the United States if you can’t make it out to Windsor Castle.

If you’re interested in purchasing one of the Royal Wedding Edition bottles, you can get in touch with Royal Salute directly at contact@royalsalute.com.