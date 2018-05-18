Here’s the Recipe for the Royal Wedding Cake

The royal wedding is just one day away, people. Break out your British flags and your tea kettles, set your alarm for 6:30 in the morning, and get ready to witness one of history’s most momentous occasions. With just one day until the wedding, Kensington Palace gave the couple’s followers a look behind the scenes at how Claire Ptak, the founder of Violet Bakery and official royal wedding cake baker, is putting together Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lemon elderflower cake. The palace even shared some super coveted information: The cake’s recipe—which is great news for anyone who hopes to recreate the royal wedding in their own home.

Before we get to the recipe, let's talk about how Ptak is handling the stress of creating the wedding cake. In a video detailing her experience, the baker reveals that her team consists of six bakers who have created three different cakes for the occasion. The lemon sponge cake is filled with lemon curd (very British) and topped with a “light and fluffy” elderflower buttercream frosting. Ptak admits that opportunity to bake this cake is an honor and that she’s just “happy to be involved.”

🍋 200 Amalfi lemons

🥚 500 organic eggs from Suffolk

🐄 20kgs of butter

🍰 20kgs of flour

🍬 20kgs of sugar

🥃 10 bottles of Sandringham Elderflower Cordial



The baking of the #RoyalWedding cake is under way! pic.twitter.com/b3jhwtOwOP — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2018

Now to get to the recipe: The couple’s cake took 200 Amalfi lemons and ten bottles of elderflower liquor to make. As of this week, it seems as though Ptak and her team were still putting together the tiers of the cake, which makes sense given that a sponge cake won’t last forever (after all, this isn’t the traditional choice of fruit cake, which has a much longer shelf life). Besides, no future Duchess in her right mind would serve stale cake at her wedding.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Ptak also mentioned that the three cakes will form a sort of “installation” at the wedding reception, so look forward to (hopefully) plenty of shots of the stunning cakes just before being devoured (okay perhaps more like politely enjoyed) by the guests.

Like most of us normal people, I can’t be there for proceedings, but I still know what I'll be doing this weekend: Streaming the ceremony while trying to recreate Ptak’s creation for myself.