Roy Choi and Jon Favreau Revisit Dishes from ‘Chef’ on ‘The Chef Show’

Roy Choi and Jon Favreau first connected on the set of Chef, a 2014 film following Chef Carl Casper (Favreau) as he quits his job and ends up running a food truck with his son Percy. Choi acted as Favreau’s culinary advisor, creating all of the recipes you see on screen, like the mojo pork cubanos and that famous Scarlett Johansson-approved aglio e olio pasta. (More on that in a minute.) So, when the two reunited for their new Netflix series, The Chef Show, it’s only fitting that one of the episodes revisits some of the movie’s featured meals—berries and cream, anyone? Read on for all of the Chef recipes you’ll find in season one, episode three of The Chef Show.

Berries & Cream

Ingredients: Strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, mint, sugar, caramel brittle dust, whipped cream, and Grand Marnier

Choi gives Favreau a few pointers while they’re making this dish, which ends up on the El Jefe food truck menu in the movie. For starters, you shouldn’t add water to the sugar when you’re making caramel—instead, you let it cook low and slow until all of the sugar melts, which surprises Favreau. (Try not to stir it, either.) He also shows him how to properly plate whipped cream (gently, “like you’re putting a cloud on top of a mountain”) and chiffonade mint.

Aglio e Olio Pasta, aka “Scarlett’s Pasta”

Ingredients: Parmesan, butter, salt, garlic, olive oil, spaghetti, chili flakers, pepper, parsley, and lemon

This dish, which Carl makes for Scarlett Johansson’s Molly in the movie, ended up on the Commissary menu—Choi’s now-shuttered restaurant at The Line Hotel—shortly after the release. As they cook, Choi reveals he likes to add a little oil to the pasta water, and also explains why he opted for Carl to finely slice his garlic in the movie instead of crushing it. “This was to show how much he cared about this pasta,” he says. As they prepare to plate, Choi tells Favreau this is a dish that has to be eaten fast, right after it’s cooked; otherwise, “the magic dies.”

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake

Ingredients: Unsalted butter, dark chocolate, sugar, eggs, strawberries, blueberries, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, powdered sugar, raw sugar, Grand Marnier, all-purpose flour, heavy cream, and light brown sugar

The molten lava cake was one of the classic menu items at Gauloise, the restaurant Carl left in Chef—in this episode, Choi and Favreau are joined by Andrew Rea of the Youtube show “Binging with Babish” to make the luscious dessert. First, they make a ganache on an induction burner and then place it in the freezer (the secret to the molten center). As they work through the recipe, we learn that Favreau is better at cracking eggs with one hand than Choi; Choi also explains that chefs don’t like to make molten lava cake because, while delicious, it’s essentially become a “pop song” regularly served at chain restaurants. (The end result still looks pretty fantastic, though.)

Bonus: They make some quick truffles, inspired by the movie Chocolat.

Café Du Monde Beignets

Ingredients: Water, powdered sugar, Café Du Monde Beignet Mix.

The last dish Favreau and Choi recreate in this episode is beignets from Café Du Monde, which Carl and Percy eat while they’re in New Orleans. They use the restaurant’s boxed beignet mix, noting that even though it’s a simple process, you still have to be mindful when you’re cooking. Choi says “cooking is one of the most zen things—you have to be there.” The end result is perfectly browned and covered in mounds of powdered sugar, and the duo says it’s “as good as it is when you go down there.”

You can buy the beignet mix on Amazon in a two pack for $23.95.