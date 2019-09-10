This Famous Roman Pizza Is Coming to New York for the First Time

Image zoom Will Engelmann

It seems like 2019 is the year of Italian pizza transports. Earlier this year, L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele—the historic, iconic Naples pizzeria which also happened to make an appearance in Eat, Pray, Love—opened its doors in Hollywood, marking the brand’s first location in the U.S. In keeping with the Neopolitan tradition, the pizzeria only offers two kinds of pie, marinara and margherita—now, it’s New York’s turn to welcome classic Italian pies, albeit Roman ones, thanks to Moxy Chelsea. On September 10, the hotel will debut Feroce Pizza & Bocce Bar, a collaboration between Francesco Panella and Tao Group Hospitality and Roscioli, the Roman institution. It’s the first time Antico Forno Roscioli is bringing its pies to the states, and from what we’ve seen of the menu, it definitely looks worth a trip.

The restaurant, which has been described as an extension of Moxy Chelsea’s Feroce Ristorante, Bar Feroce, and Feroce Caffè, features décor inspired by the garden of Eden, with “hand-painted nature and animal motifs throughout the space.” You’ll see a terracotta oven in the corner of the pizza kitchen, as well as a big bocce table, custom-made exclusively for Moxy—the restaurant is called Feroce Pizza & Bocce Bar, after all. As for the menu, the starring attraction is Roscioli’s signature Roman tonda-style pies, which are round pizzas with very thin, crispy crusts.

“For me, Roscioli perfectly defines the culinary culture I know and love from Rome,” Panella said in a statement. “The scent of their bread floods through the streets of Roma, and as a Roman, with just one whiff, I know it is Roscioli.”

Image zoom Will Engelmann

Pizza options include classic Margherita, which is made with Casa Barone Piennolo tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, and organic basil, as well as the “Fiore,” which has Fiordilatte mozzarella, organic zucchini blossoms, and imported Cetara anchovies. Prices range from $16 to $22 per pie. Even the dolci (sweets) section has its own pizza—topped with Nutella, naturally, as well as imported ricotta and Trapani sea salt.

However, should you not want an entirely pizza-centric meal, the restaurant also offers select antipasti, crostoni, and other dolci. There are cacio e pepe chips with Pecorino Romano DOP cheese and black pepper; one of the crostonis, carbonara, is topped with Pecorino Romano, imported guanciale, and hen’s eggs, as a nod to the famous Roman pasta dish. For sweets, tiramisu and Italian biscotti supplement the Nutella pizza, while there’s also mini menus dedicated to Amaro, cocktails, beers, and wines (the latter list is 100 percent Italian). If you ask us, a few Fiore pizzas washed down by wine and biscotti sounds like an ideal evening.

Feroce Pizza & Bocce Bar is open at Moxy Chelsea Monday through Sunday at 5:00 PM.