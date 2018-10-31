This Artist Turns Your Favorite Candy Into Art

From Starbursts to M&M's, artist Robyn Blair Davidson uses real candy in her work, adding sweetness to any space.

Nina Friend
October 31, 2018

We’ve all had that feeling of approaching the end of a candy bar. A combination of joy (for eating something sugary and satisfying), disappointment (for wanting it to continue on forever), and regret (why didn’t I buy two?), this feeling is experienced by all kinds of candy eaters—from Reese’s Cups enthusiasts to Sour Patch Kids lovers. But this Halloween, you can eat candy without worrying about the emotional aftermath. Head to New York-based candy artist Robyn Blair Davidson, who can turn your favorite Halloween candy into a work of art.

View this post on Instagram

All weekend long 🍭💥

A post shared by by robynblair (@byrobynblair) on

Davidson started her company, by robynblair, simply because she really loves candy. “I have it all over my apartment in dishes and trays,” she says. “As I’ve gotten older and started to care more about the decor in my apartment, I thought to myself, I really want candy on my walls.” 

Robyn Blair Davidson

That’s exactly what she did, turning a one-off burst of creativity into a thriving business. Each art piece consists of a three-dimensional plexiglass case, filled with candy, that’s branded with a word or phrase.

View this post on Instagram

💖🍭

A post shared by by robynblair (@byrobynblair) on

Over the past eight months since Davidson started her company, she has learned a few vital lessons about the nature of candy when it comes to art:

Some candies work better than others.

“Individual pieces of Dubble Bubble is one of my favorite packagings to work with because it’s round and small, versus some boxed candy that’s a little bit harder to use. Certain candies like Life Savers and Push Pops are round and thick, so I make pieces with those candies vertical, because I can’t layer them. My pieces are only an inch and a half in depth.”

View this post on Instagram

Fire drill 🚨

A post shared by by robynblair (@byrobynblair) on

For art purposes, it doesn’t really matter if a candy expires and is no longer edible.

“I don’t do open or loose candy, I only do packaged candy, and I use a special glue to preserve my pieces. Some candy companies have started to reach out to me and have explained that even if the candy starts to expire, it won’t change the way it looks.”

View this post on Instagram

Oldies but Sweet Goodies

A post shared by by robynblair (@byrobynblair) on

Candy packaging makes great raw materials for artwork.

“I’ve always thought that there’s such a novelty to candy packaging. The fonts and colors are so happy, and they make me happy. That’s what made me want to put them on my wall.”

View this post on Instagram

Because it’s the weekend✌🏽

A post shared by by robynblair (@byrobynblair) on

Davidson offers ready-made works as well as the option to customize a piece with your favorite candy and a favorite phrase. Sizes range from 16 by 24 inches to 36 by 48 inches, and prices start at $1,500 for these colorful creations. The artwork can be purchased on Davidson’s website, via Instagram, and at a select group of stores across the country.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up