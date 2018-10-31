This Artist Turns Your Favorite Candy Into Art

We’ve all had that feeling of approaching the end of a candy bar. A combination of joy (for eating something sugary and satisfying), disappointment (for wanting it to continue on forever), and regret (why didn’t I buy two?), this feeling is experienced by all kinds of candy eaters—from Reese’s Cups enthusiasts to Sour Patch Kids lovers. But this Halloween, you can eat candy without worrying about the emotional aftermath. Head to New York-based candy artist Robyn Blair Davidson, who can turn your favorite Halloween candy into a work of art.

Davidson started her company, by robynblair, simply because she really loves candy. “I have it all over my apartment in dishes and trays,” she says. “As I’ve gotten older and started to care more about the decor in my apartment, I thought to myself, I really want candy on my walls.”

Robyn Blair Davidson

That’s exactly what she did, turning a one-off burst of creativity into a thriving business. Each art piece consists of a three-dimensional plexiglass case, filled with candy, that’s branded with a word or phrase.

Over the past eight months since Davidson started her company, she has learned a few vital lessons about the nature of candy when it comes to art:

Some candies work better than others.

“Individual pieces of Dubble Bubble is one of my favorite packagings to work with because it’s round and small, versus some boxed candy that’s a little bit harder to use. Certain candies like Life Savers and Push Pops are round and thick, so I make pieces with those candies vertical, because I can’t layer them. My pieces are only an inch and a half in depth.”

For art purposes, it doesn’t really matter if a candy expires and is no longer edible.

“I don’t do open or loose candy, I only do packaged candy, and I use a special glue to preserve my pieces. Some candy companies have started to reach out to me and have explained that even if the candy starts to expire, it won’t change the way it looks.”

Candy packaging makes great raw materials for artwork.

“I’ve always thought that there’s such a novelty to candy packaging. The fonts and colors are so happy, and they make me happy. That’s what made me want to put them on my wall.”

Davidson offers ready-made works as well as the option to customize a piece with your favorite candy and a favorite phrase. Sizes range from 16 by 24 inches to 36 by 48 inches, and prices start at $1,500 for these colorful creations. The artwork can be purchased on Davidson’s website, via Instagram, and at a select group of stores across the country.