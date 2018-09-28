Roberta’s Has Arrived in L.A., You Lucky Bastards

After a long stretch of anticipation (and lots of pop-ups), famed Brooklyn pizzeria Roberta’s has officially opened in Los Angeles, capping off a frenetic year of New York superstars like David Chang and Daniel Humm opening on the West Coast.

Co-Owners Brandon Hoy and chef Carlo Mirarchi opened the new location—Roberta's first expansion outside of New York—within Platform in Culver City. The menu will serve many of the pizzas that you can find at the New York location, including the glorious honey-and-soppressata dotted Bee Sting, as well as "California-inspired composed plates and pies" that take advantage of local produce. New, ambitious menu items will include San Diego sea urchin with clam broth, polenta, and seaweeds; 90-day dry-aged American Wagyu strip loin; and roasted sweet and baby corn with tarragon and black lime.

Courtesy Roberta's

The West Coast location will also feature "a juice bar-centric cocktail program" that incorporates beet, carrot, and blood orange juices, which sounds about right. The beer list will showcase local brewers, including Highland Park Brewing, Modern Times Brewery, and Offshoot Brewery. Naturally, the Los Angeles Roberta's will carry on the tradition of serving exclusively natural wines.

“We’ve been participating in, and cooking at events, in California for years – from dinners at Manresa with David Kinch to Twelve Days of Meadowood with Christopher Kostow and cooking with Jon and Vinny at Animal, among others,” said Mirarchi. in a press release. “Opening in Los Angeles felt like a natural next step. We’ve been overwhelmed by the incredibly warm welcome from the LA community – not to mention the amazing quality and quantity of the ingredients here.”

Hoy said, “We’ve had our eye on Los Angeles for quite some time."

And Roberta's will continue expanding through next year, with a new location slated for Domino Park in Williamsburg.