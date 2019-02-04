Michelin Adds Reykjavik, Dubrovnik, and Zagreb to Its European Cities Guide

The 2019 Michelin Guide for the Main Cities of Europe is now available to pre-order on Amazon, with a release date of March 27, and there are some big new additions. If you’re unfamiliar with the book, it’s essentially a dining and hotel guide for travelers exploring Europe, including everything from city maps and driving tips to a rundown of restaurants that have earned Michelin accolades. The 2019 edition covers 38 different cities, including three major new ones: Reykjavik, Dubrovnik, and Zagreb, as first reported by the Croatian outlet HRTurizam.

The move is a win for both Croatia and Iceland and will increase exposure for their respective dining scenes. Croatia currently has three one-starred restaurants—Monte in Rovinj (Croatia’s first Michelin-starred restaurant, known for inventive tasting menus), Pelegrini in Šibenik, and 360º in Dubrovnik—plus, four Bib Gourmand and 55 Michelin Plate winners, as of the 2018 guide. Overall, the grand total reaches 62 awarded restaurants—almost double the number from 2017. The country’s cuisine is diverse, and specialities range from risotto and fresh seafood to grilled meat platters and pašticada, a beef stew. (And, speaking as someone who recently came back from a trip to the Dalmatian Coast, I can assure you that Croatian cheese is spectacular.)

As for Iceland, Reykjavik is carrying the award count with five Michelin-awarded restaurants on the 2018 roundup. There’s one one-starred restaurant (Dill), three Michelin Plates, and one Bib Gourmand restaurant—the addition of Reykjavik to the Main European Cities guide could signify that more are on the way. If you’re heading to Iceland soon, we’ve got a few stories that can help you navigate the food scene—like where to get good ice cream all-year-round, and why you need to try fish and chips (yes, really) during your visit.

Michelin Guide Main Cities of Europe 2019: Restaurants & Hotels is available for pre-order on Amazon for $29.95.