Resy Launches 'Off Menu Week' Dinner Series at Top U.S. Restaurants

The restaurant reservation platform Resy is launching a new set of programming in 2019 that will significantly broaden the brand's scope. Resy's "Off Menu Week," announced by the company on Wednesday, differs from standard city-wide restaurant weeks in two main respects: it's (mostly) nationwide, and it highlights off-menu dishes, meaning you can taste new, blink-and-you'll-miss-them dishes at the country's best restaurants.

In February, Off Menu Week will sweep six cities, proving Resy's growing network isn't just bound to New York and Los Angeles. The series will kick-off on Monday, February 25 in L.A. at restaurants including Dama, Freedman's, Kismet, Lasa, Maude, Night + Market Sahm, Ronan, Rustic Canyon, Taps Fish House (Brea, Corona, Irvine) and Tallula’s.

“We keep tabs on every opening and we treat hot reservations like gold. But more than anything, we live for the restaurant moments that make us really feel like insiders — when an off menu dish appears as a ‘gift’ from the chef, when the somm tops your glass with a bottle they happen to have open,” said Resy Co-Founder and CEO Ben Leventhal in a statement. “As diners, we crave connection to the creative people behind our favorite restaurants. We thought, lets throw out the dated premise of Restaurant Week and bring to life a program that’s fundamentally about that connection and creativity.”

Curtis Stone, who is participating with his L.A. restaurant Maude, said that the concept gives his team "the chance to pull back the curtain and engage the guest in our creative process," allowing them to crowdsource feedback and take bigger risks with the menu.

Participating restaurants in the five other cities are listed below.

NYC: Tetsu, Kings Co Imperial, Aldo Sohm Wine Bar, Air’s Champagne Parlor, more TBD

DC: A Rake’s Progress, Gravitas, DBGB Kitchen & Bar, The Dabney, more TBD

SF: Lord Stanley, Protege, Cassava, and more to be announced

Austin: Kemuri Tatsu-Ya, She’s Not Here, more TBD

Chicago: Pacific Standard Time, Income Tax, more TBD

Ticketing and scheduling information is available on Resy.com.