René Redzepi Shows Off How Noma’s Menu Changes for 13 Different Dietary Restrictions

Everyone knows that Noma — the Copenhagen restaurant from Chef Rene Redzepi — is one of the most renowned and influential eateries in the world. Sadly, a byproduct of that success (not to mention the fact that Denmark is well over 3,000 miles from the United States) is getting the opportunity to dine at Noma isn’t an easy task. And yet, Redzepi seems to regularly find the time to offer peeks into just why his restaurant is so acclaimed even for those who will never make the trip themselves.

To wit, earlier this week, Redzepi took to his official Instagram page to post a video demonstrating just how much care is taken at Noma to cater to people with allergies and dietary restrictions. As you likely know, Noma offers meals in the form of a tasting menu, meaning, in theory, everything each guest eats is already selected before they walk in the door. But still, the chefs are still prepared with an astonishing 13 different variations on that menu depending on visitors’ different dietary needs: vegan, vegetarian, no shellfish, no fish, no lactose, no gluten, no mollusc, no crustaceans, no bivalves, no cephalopods, no nuts, no mushroom, and no stonefruits.

Redzepi implies that he’s far from the only one who takes these now necessary precautions: “I just wanted everyone to have a look at how it is to run a restaurant today with different menu options for allergies and food choices,” he says as he shows off the complex menu chart.

Still, one thing to keep in mind as you watch the video: Since Noma reopened in its new location as the so-called “Noma 2.0,” the restaurant now operates in three “seasons”: Vegetable Season, Game and Forest Season, and the current season, Seafood Season. Obviously, countless hours go into creating all the unique dishes that make up the Seafood Season menu, so imagine the effort that must go into altering that menu for options like “no shellfish,” “no molluscs,” “no crustaceans,” “no bivalves,” “no cephalopods,” and even “no fish”! Maybe that explains why that final dietary restriction earns a bit of a chuckle from the chef himself.