René Redzepi’s North American Book Tour: What We Know

As one of the most recognized culinary personas on the planet, you’d think Noma chef René Redzepi‘s name alone would be enough to sell his upcoming book The Noma Guide to Fermentation, a tome he co-authored with Noma’s Director of Fermentation David Zilber, set to be released on October 16. But apparently, Redzepi wants to get out and share his work the public. Last month, it was announced that Redzepi and Zilber would be stopping by New York City on October 22 to discuss the book in a ticketed talk. Now, details have just emerged about similar events in Seattle, Minneapolis, and Philadelphia… with more dates coming soon.

Today a representative told Food & Wine that Noma Guide to Fermentation events are officially planned for nine cities across North America: Toronto, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Chicago, New York, Washington DC, and Philadelphia. Beyond the New York talk (which still has tickets available), we’ve gotten specifics about the stops in three other cities.

On the evening of October 15, Redzepi and Zilber will be at the SIFF Egyptian Cinema in Seattle. The event would appear to be extremely similar to the one slated for New York, with the website stating that “Rene and David have created an interactive presentation and tasting that highlights the special dimensions fermentation brings to flavor.” Tickets, which are on sale now, will be $47 and include a signed copy of the book.

Four days later, on the night of October 19, another “book signing and demonstration” is planned to take place in Minneapolis at the American Swedish Institute. Tickets and pricing (which will also include a signed copy of the book) aren’t yet listed; however, the institute’s website states that more information will available on Friday, September 7.

This Friday has also been listed as the on-sale date for a stop in Philadelphia scheduled for the night of October 24 at the Parkway Central Library in Philadelphia. Tickets to the Philadelphia event are priced slightly differently—$55 per couple or $40 for a single—and both tickets come with a copy of the book—though no word on whether those books will be signed.

Meanwhile, for fermentation diehards who don’t feel the need for a Redzepi cameo, Zilber will be at the center of his own event in Philly the next morning. “Coffee and Donuts with David Zilber” will be taking place at Drexel University’s Academic Bistro on the October 25 with the pickling guru discussing the book with Esquire’s Jeff Gordinier. Overall, this ostensibly smaller event offers plenty of perks: Tickets are just $20—which still includes a copy of the book and a “signing to follow the talk.” As if that’s not enough, the donuts will be courtesy of Philly’s beloved Federal Donuts and the coffee will be courtesy of La Colombe. Tickets for that event are on sale now.

As far as specifics on the other stops, the representative said more info would be announced soon, but she wasn’t able to confirm anything at this time. Though as far as dates are concerned, you can probably start to see where Redzepi and Zilber have holes in their schedules.