This Reese’s Advent Calendar Might Be the Sweetest Way to Count Down to Christmas

Fun advent calendars have become all the rage — from boozy choices like beer or wine to foodie options like cheese or jam. But for those with a passion for a specific brand of peanut butter-meets-chocolate treats, a new Reese’s Advent Calendar is sure to check plenty of a candy lover's boxes for 24 straight days.

The 2018 Reese's Countdown to Christmas Advent Calendar is currently selling on Amazon for $16.89. Behind each of the 24 cardboard doors, Reese’s fans will find one of two things: six contain a single Miniature Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, the other 18 contain a four-piece packet of Reese’s Pieces.

Admittedly, despite its inherent Reese’s charm, it isn’t the most exciting iteration of a Reese’s advent calendar imaginable given the variety of candy options the company has under its umbrella. Granted, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Pieces are the brand’s classic offerings, but with 24 days to work with, you’d think Reese’s might find the space to sneak in some of its other, more interesting offshoots like the Pieces-packed, chocolate-covered peanut butter bar, Reese’s Outrageous, or maybe even just some Reese’s Sticks! And not to be overly demanding, but would it have been so hard to slip in a special holiday-themed candy like they get in the U.K. version? Sorry, it's just that it's Reese's. We're passionate, okay?

As the old saying goes, beggars can’t be choosers, and at least Reese’s had the decency to a) put out an advent calendar in the U.S. this year, and b) put exactly what’s in the calendar on the front of the box — lest you spend the majority of December muttering, “Just four Reese’s Pieces again?” Instead, think of this advent calendar simply as your daily allotment of Reese’s products preventing you from eating an entire bag of Miniatures in one sitting. In many ways, that can be considered a Christmas present to yourself.

2018 Reese's Countdown to Christmas Advent Calendar, $16.89 on Amazon.com.