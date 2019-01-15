Reddit Has Had Enough of These Wild Plating Techniques

We've all experienced (or at least seen) the odd restaurant meal served on a live edge wood slab for no reason, or looked at a towering, cake-topped Black Tap milkshake and thought, "the structural integrity, though." But have you ever been to an establishment where fried raviolis come out of the kitchen clipped to a washing line? Or where pasta is dished out on an iPad (pre-loaded with an image of a plate, of course)? The Reddit community r/WeWantPlates is devoted to chronicling inventive plating techniques gone awry (their bio: "We Want Plates crusades against serving food on bits of wood and roof tiles, chips in mugs and drinks in jam jars."). Here, we've rounded up a few of their best (slash worst) discoveries, in no particular order.

A Sneaker Full of Cheese Balls

The pink Converse sneaker stuffed with goat cheese balls really distracts from the second most confusing thing in this photo: the pickles on that pizza.

Suspended Chicken

Behold: grilled chicken strips, performing an aerial stunt above a Caesar salad.

Taco Dustpans

It's all about presentation.

A Corn Dog Wreath

The most festive of meals.

A Table on Top of a Table

Don't ask questions.

Bacon in a Pinecone

Pinecones are nature's bacon-holders.