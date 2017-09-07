How to Make a Better Sandwich According to Reddit

With over 300 million users a month, Reddit—the popular social news site with a barebones layout—can be a treasure trove of information (assuming you can sort through all the other noise to find it). Already this year, users on the site have chimed in on important topics like why Unicorn Frappuccinos were driving Starbucks baristas insane, which pizza you should never order from Papa John's, and why eating at the Olive Garden in Times Square isn't as bad as it sounds. Yesterday, a Redditor asked another important question—"What's the best advice you've ever received for making a sandwich better?"—and users responded in droves… nearly 15,000 comments worth to be exact.

Needless to say, who couldn't benefit from greatly upping their sandwich game? Here are just a few of the most interesting responses:

The overall top response? That would be this tip from user mojave_moon, "Remembering that mayo or another fat like butter or a dressing is a membrane, a barrier to liquids. So if a sandwich has mustard or wet ingredients like tomato or lettuce, the fat barrier keeps the bread from getting wet." Pretty standard sandwich-craft, but good to be reminded nonetheless.

Interestingly, another top response was also bread related: "The bread needs to match the filling. Hard bread for hard fillings, and soft bread for soft fillings," wrote Imadethisuponthespot. "Hard bread will squish out a soft filling as you bite it. And soft bread will just mush in your mouth as you bite through thicker and harder fillings." As another Redditor pointed out, this statement is similar to an Alton Brown quote: "Squishable spreads, I want squishable breads."

Proper use of herbs and spices was another recurring them. "Oregano, garlic, salt, thyme, or a fresh sprig of dill can make a sandwich better," wrote one user. Another top answer had even more straightforward advice, "Pepper the tomatoes."

The thread also includes some sandwich specific advice. "When making a peanut butter and jelly, especially when packing for lunch, spread a light layer of peanut butter on the side the jelly will go on, this prevents the jelly from bleeding through the bread," said one user, explaining their PB&J technique. Meanwhile, another Redditor gave their advice on how to nail an East Coast classic. "My dad was a cook around Philly for a while. He would make Italian subs where the meat was used to tuck the lettuce, onion, tomato, cheese into the roll so when you bit it, nothing moved around."

As you can imagine, this massive thread with thousands of comments has tons of advice both good and bad. If you're looking for sandwich making tips, you might as well peruse it yourself. But one comment about using standard sandwich bread would seem to trump them all: "Cut it into triangles instead of rectangles," wrote user I_Seen_Things.

Uh, that's not advice, that's the gospel.