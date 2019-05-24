What Your Preference for Red or White Wine Says About Your Personality, According to a New Poll

If you drink wine on the regular, you’ve probably noticed that a person’s choice of vino can say a lot about them. At the very least, it requires a different kind of mood to pop open a bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon compared a Pinot Grigio. The people over at Coravin — makers of those devices that let you drink wine by the glass without actually removing the cork — decided to delve into the idea further, commissioning a poll to decipher the differences between red wine drinkers and white wine drinkers.

Some of findings of the poll — which surveyed 2,000 drinking age Americans who, on average, drank four glasses of wine per week — are things you might expect. For instance, red wine drinkers tend to spend about $3 more per bottle than white wine drinkers (an average of $40 per bottle and $37 per bottle respectively). And red wine drinkers are more likely to consider themselves “wine aficionados” than white wine drinkers (because of course they are) by a margin of 45 percent versus 31 percent. On this point, however, those arrogant red wine drinkers earned their stripes: Red drinkers proved to be slightly more knowledgeable about wine in a series of follow-up questions.

But other results are far less intuitive: Red wine drinkers tend to be early birds versus white wine drinking night owls. Dogs are more a red thing; cats are more associated with white. Reds are introverts; whites are extroverts. And red wine drinkers lean towards jazz music while white wine drinkers were more likely to listen to punk (though I’ve never really considered Sauvignon Blanc that punk). Plus, red drinkers were more likely to be Game of Thrones fans. Overall, red wine drinkers were more likely to identify as “adventurous, humble, and organized” and white wine lovers identified as “curious, sarcastic, and perfectionists.”

Meanwhile, this is Coravin we’re talking about, so they also asked questions about scenarios where owning their by-the-glass serving system might be handy. Sixty-two percent of respondents said they’ve avoided having a glass of wine because they didn’t want to open a new bottle and potentially see it go to waste. And speaking of waste, the poll found that, after throwing a party, an average of three partially-full bottles of wine get thrown out — a sad fact, indeed.

“Coravin offers wine lovers freedom in the way they drink wine,” Coravin CEO Fred Levy stated. “They can now enjoy a glass without having to finish the bottle and the dispute between picking red versus white is obsolete, you can have both!” Based on that not-particularly humble and slightly sarcastic statement, I’m going to guess Levy is a white wine drinker.