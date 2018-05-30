How Teachers Can Get a Free Burger in June

As June arrives, classrooms become abuzz with antsy eyeballs glancing out the window at the summer weather and thoughts of vacation plans pushing out any shred of curriculum from the brain. And we're just talking about the teachers. Hey, after months of educating (and wrangling) 30 or so of the next generation, teachers deserve a break. According to burger chain Red Robin, they also deserve a free burger and fries, too, which is exactly what they'll get.

On Tuesday, June 5, the sit-down burger restaurant will offer a pretty savory deal for school employees from its menu of Tavern Double burger combos (slightly smaller than the chain's classic burgers). Just show up to any participating location with a valid school ID, and Red Robin will give you a burger of your choice with a side of bottomless steak fries. The Tavern Double burger options are:

Cowboy Ranch Tavern Double: Two classic patties, ranch sauce, bourbon-infused Whiskey River BBQ Sauce, onion straws, American cheese, and lettuce on a sesame seed bun.

Taco Tavern Double (a limited time item): Two patties topped with fresh guac, crunchy tortilla strips, pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, and salsa.

Sir Acha Tavern Double: Two patties with sriracha onion straws, spicy aioli, American cheese, tomato, lettuce, and pickles on a sesame seed bun.

Red's Tavern Double: Two patties, Red's Secret Tavern Sauce, American cheese, tomato, and lettuce.

Smoky Jack Tavern Double: Topped with house-made, bourbon-infused Whiskey River BBQ Sauce, pepper Jack cheese, pickles, red onions, lettuce, and mayonnaise.

All five combos typically cost $6.99 each, if you're wondering just what kind of deal you're getting. The offer is good for dine-in and to-go orders only, and not available for online orders. Red Robin also clarifies that it'll accept valid ID from any educational professional or administrator (just make sure to bring it).

Strangely enough, on the same day, Chipotle is also offering a free food deal to nurses. Now that's an appreciation day at least two professions can appreciate!