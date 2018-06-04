5 Ways Eat for a Cause This June: Join These Chefs and Food Industry Leaders in the Fight Against AIDS

This June, (RED) teams up with restaurants and Epicurean brands across the world for the fifth annual "Eat (RED) Save Lives" initiative, in which the food industry teams up to raise money for AIDS research. Here are five easy and delicious ways to put your money where your mouth is—all for a great cause—this month.

1. Eat (RED) wherever you are: This month, restaurants across the country are offering special (RED) menu items. If you're heading out to dine in New York at Chef Angie Mar's The Beatrice Inn (284 W. 12th St., 212-675-2808), Chef Alex Baker's Yves (385 Greenwich St., 212-431-3385), Chef Hong Thaimee's Thaimee Table (99 Third Ave., 212-777-8424), Chef Laetitia Rouabah at Benoit (60 W. 55th St., 646-943-7373), look for special dishes, cocktails, and wines marked (RED) for a chance to give back with every dollar you spend.

Same goes in Los Angeles at Chef Niki Nakayama's n/naka (3455 Overland Ave., 310-836-6252), Chef Nancy Silverton's Pizzeria Mozza (641 N. Highland Ave., 323-297-0101) and Osteria Mozza (6602 Melrose Ave., 323-297-0100), Wine Director Helen Johannesen at Jon & Vinny's (412 N. Fairfax Ave., 323-334-3369).

In Chicago at Chef Stephanie Izard's Girl & The Goat (809 W. Randolph St., 312-492-6262) and Little Goat (820 W. Randolph St., 312-888-3455). In fact, Chicago's Boka Restaurant Group will turn all 14 of its restaurants (RED) from June 8 through 30—which means $1 from every (RED) menu item sold will go towards the fight against AIDS.

In New Orleans at Chef Nina Compton's Compère Lapin (The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery, 535 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-599-2119).

In San Francisco , check out Chef Dominique Crenn's Atelier Crenn (3127 Fillmore St., 415-440-0460) and Bar Crenn (3131 Fillmore St., 415-440-0460), Chef Gabriela Camara's Cala (149 Fell St., 415-660-7701).

And in Mexico City , Camara's Contramar (Durango 200, Colonia Roma, Delegación Cuauhtémoc, CP. 06700, +52 55 5514 9217) and Entremar (Hegel 307 BYC, Polanco V Sección, 11560 Miguel Hidalgo, +52 55 5531 2031), and taqueria chain El Califa will make a donate to (RED) for every order of Tacos al Pastor sold throughout the month of June.

2. Treat yourself to some ice cream: For a limited time only this month, Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream will feature five (RED) Collection ice cream flavors: Coffee With Cream & Sugar, Goat Cheese With Red Cherries, Ricotta Toast With Red Berry Geranium Jam, Ndali Estate Vanilla and Dairy-Free Dark Chocolate Truffle. For each purchase, $6 will be donated to the fight to end AIDS.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

3. Get the apron all the best chefs swear by: This month, Hedley & Bennett partners with (RED) on a limited-edition adult-and-child apron set—the adult apron retails for $98 and the child's apron is priced at $48, with 25 percent of the purchase of each apron going directly to the fight against AIDS.

Hedley & Bennett

4. No better excuse to stock up on luxury chocolates: Throughout the month of June, Vosges will donate $1 from every online purchase to (RED) in the fight against AIDS.

5. Buy a dozen macarons: New York's answer to French macarons Dana's Bakery is offering a limited-edition box of a dozen of her signature treats—half in red velvet and half in red chocolate—with $5 from every purchase this June going directly to the fight against AIDS.