Red Lobster's Ugly Sweater Has a Cheddar Bay Biscuit Pocket

Image zoom Red Lobster

Sure, you're absolutely slaying that hideous holiday sweater you bust out of the closet this time of year for office parties, Christmas and Hanukkah getogethers, and hometown visit bar crawls—but what has that sweater done for you, lately? If your gnarly knitwear lacks even a pocket to keep your car keys, it's slacking off, at least compared to the Red Lobster's entry into the festive clothing field.

Adorned with images of snowflakes, shrimp, biscuits, and, of course, lobsters, the seafood chain's black and red Cheddar Bay Biscuit sweater comes with a feature you won't find on many intentially-ugly outfits: An insulated pocket designed to keep Cheddar Bay Biscuits warm and fresh while you make merry. The sweater is the debut offering from Red Lobster's first ever online merchandise shop, a pop-up for the holiday season that will officially go live on RedLobsterShop.com at noon ET this Tuesday, November 26.

Image zoom Red Lobster

The sweater sells for $39.99 and will be available for pre-order once the store goes live tomorrow. According to the brand, the Red Lobster Shop will also give fans of the seafood restaurant a place to buy "must-have stocking stuffers like insulated Cheddar Bay Biscuit Fanny Packs, t-shirts and more, all available in limited quantities while supplies last!"

Many restaurants and food brands have their own merchandise shops, so Red Lobster is in good—if not super competitive—company. Chilis launched a Cyber Monday-only shop last year. Hidden Valley Ranch has just updated its collection for the 2019 holiday season, including a ranch dressing-filled stocking. KFC has made headlines with some of its offerings which were actually quite fashionable. McDonald's has launched deliverable clothing lines with partners like Uber Eats. And IHOP has put out its own ugly sweaters, too. If you're looking to feel festive and act as a whimsical walking advertisement for your favorite chains and products, there's never been a better time to be alive.