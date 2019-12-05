Disney's 'Ratatouille' Ride Is Finally Opening in the U.S. Next Year

Image zoom Disney Parks

Walt Disney Theme Parks have a lot of striking similarities. The first time I walked down Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland in California as an adult I swore I had been there before—in reality, I'd only been to Disney World in Florida as a kid. But some rides are unique to individual parks: For instance, if you want to go on Pooh's Hunny Hunt, you have to head to Tokyo Disneyland, and the Mystic Manner is only at Hong Kong Disney. And for now, fans of the film Ratatouille have to travel all the way to Disneyland Paris to go on the ride based on the movie—called "Ratatouille: L'Aventure Totalement Toquee de Remy." But that's about to change. The more Florida-friendly named "Remy's Ratatouille Adventure" is slated to open in Epcot next summer.

As the main setting for the movie, Paris is actually a natural home for this Ratatouille ride, which first opened in 2014 and has reportedly been the park's top attraction. But the culinary-centric Pixar film also has plenty of fans in the States, so an America version was probably inevitable. In 2017, Disney announced that the ride would be added as part of a major Epcot overhaul, but this week marked the first time that Remy's Ratatouille Adventure was shown off to the press.

On Tuesday, a very small group of reporters were given a walk-through tour (no cameras allowed) of the forthcoming ride, which is still under construction. Disney reportedly stated that the new ride is "based upon" the Paris ride, according to Theme Park Insider's Robert Niles—who was on the walkthrough—and plenty of video of that original ride can be found online. So anyone interested in a major spoiler doesn't really need a secondhand explanation of a walkthrough. They can just watch something like this…

That said, for anyone simply looking for gist of the adventure, Ashley Carter of Orlando's My News 13 described it this way: "The loading area is made to look like the rooftops of Paris, with oversized chimneys and rain gutters. This is the area where riders will board trackless ride vehicles built to look like rats," she writes. "After that we were guided through a scene that resembled Gusteau's pantry. There were plenty of oversized set pieces in this part of the attraction, including a 2.7 ton ham and other food items. Disney is using a technique to make riders feel like they are the size of rats. In addition to the set pieces being oversized, many of them are tilted ever so slightly. The lines on the buildings in Paris aren't completely straight. The rain gutter isn't quite even. Special effects, including projections, will give the attraction a 4D feel."

The fact that Disney was ready to give a preview probably means that the ride is on track to meet its summer 2020 opening date. Feel free to start scheduling your vacations, Ratatouille diehards.