Top Texas Restaurants Join Forces to Serve Majestic Bowl of BBQ Brisket Ramen

Ask any chef about the Houston food scene, and they will go off. David Chang, for one, says its his favorite food city in America right now. Izakaya chef Jean-Philippe Gaston succintly summed up the city's appeal: "The food in Houston is so unique because it’s built by immigrants,” said the French-Mexican chef, who settled in southeast Texas twenty years ago. “They bring recipes from their motherland. You can find food from all over the world prepared by first-generation cooks. These aren’t generic corporate transplants.”

Later this month, a glorious representation of Houston's diverse culinary moment will be served in a steaming bowl of ramen. On September 26, Ramen Tatsu-Ya will collaborate with TRUTH BBQ, from pitmaster Leonard Botello IV, on a blink-and-you'll-miss-it bowl of ramen featuring TRUTH's BBQ brisket.

Available from 5 p.m. until it sells out at the Houston ramen shop (1722 California Street), the Smoked Shoyu Tonkotsu Ramen will consist of pit-smoked shoyu, a slab of brisket, ajitama, and menma. Ramen Tatsu-Ya’s signature Tonkotsu pork bone broth will be hit with shoyu smoked in TRUTH BBQ’s pits, and the whole thing will be crowned with a slab of Botello's 44 Farms brisket.

“We’ve been making some form of brisket ramen since 2012,” says Shion Aikawa, Tatsu-Ya's director of operations, in a statement. "What started as a casual ramen feature led us to the creation of Texas Izakaya Kemuri Tatsu-Ya in Austin, as well as thoughtful collaborations with chefs in both Houston and Austin. We’re stoked to once again collaborate with Leonard, one of Texas’ young barbeque kings, to create something really special.”

If you miss the ramen collab, there's still another big Houston brisket moment to look out for this fall: Later this fall, TRUTH BBQ is opening a second, bigger location that will expand its offerings in a major way, serving Korean sticky ribs and dishes inspired by pitmaster Botello IV's Mexican heritage.