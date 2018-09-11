Ralph Lauren's Coffee Shop Returns to New York City

Ralph Lauren was one of the first fashion designers to expand his clothing line into a full-blown lifestyle brand, so it makes sense that his flagship Fifth Avenue store, which opened in 2014, included a coffee shop done up in RL's signature, heritage-Americana style. The ceilings were high, the vibe was quiet and relaxed, the people-watching was top notch, and the baristas were (almost definitely) also models. Oh, and the coffee was good! (The designer teamed up with La Colombe to create Ralph's Coffee's signature fruity, caramel-tinged blend.)

So, when the store shuttered two years later, New Yorkers not only lost a place to pick up polo shirts, they were suddenly down one hidden coffee gem. That is, until this month, when Ralph Lauren decided to bring Ralph's Coffee back in honor of the brand's 50th anniversary (as well as New York Fashion Week).

Ralph Lauren

From now through mid-October, a Ralph's Coffee truck (a hunter green 1965 Citroen, specifically) will be stationed in Rockefeller Center, serving custom blends of coffee, espresso and tea from 8 A.M. through 8 P.M. daily. This isn't the first time New Yorkers have seen this particular vehicle—back in 2014, it hit the streets to drum up excitement for the coffee shop's original opening.

Ralph Lauren

Ralph's Coffee will also serve its drip and iced coffee through the end of September at Bergdorf Goodman, with a pop-up on the sixth floor next to the Ralph Lauren collection. Can't make it to New York this fall? Ralph's Coffee and Bar—an equestrian-themed spot for coffee, drinks, bar snacks, and shared plates—is a permanent fixture in London (it's attached to the designer's store on Regent Street). If you decide to go the cocktail route, Ralph's serves their drinks with polo mallet-shaped swizzle sticks, which are—just saying—exactly the right size to hit a bar peanut, should you feel so inclined.