Questlove Launches Vegetarian Cheesesteak with Impossible Foods

As a born-and-raised Philadelphian, Questlove knows (and loves) his cheesesteaks—in fact, in 2017, he gave us an official ranking of his top five cheesesteak joints in the city. (Tony Luke’s came out on top, in case you were wondering, because he says it’s “#1. #1. #1.”) So it shouldn’t come as a total surprise that he’s venturing into the cheesesteak world officially; however, instead of the traditional beefsteak recipe, he’s going with a vegetarian version with the help of Impossible 2.0 Meat, reports Eater. The "meat" is gluten-free, protein-packed, and debuted at CES in January.

You’ll be able to find the Questlove Cheesesteak “this spring” at 40 different Live Nation concert venues across the country, and, naturally, Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, home of the Phillies—with more to come soon. As for the filling? In addition to the new Impossible Meat (which now has soy protein instead of wheat protein, plus sunflower oil and a plant-based binder called methylcellulose in the recipe), the cheesesteak includes a “melted cheese blend,” onions, and peppers, served up on an amoroso roll, per Eater. Philly natives will be able to try it at Phillies game starring March 28; as for Live Nation venues, it will roll out over the summer.

“We developed (and perfected!) a recipe using Impossible plant-based meat that we hope will offer a delicious and sustainable alternative for all cheesesteak eaters,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

If you’re looking for other brands that serve Impossible “meat,” you’ll find good company at Umami, which offers the Impossible burger in four iterations: the Impossible Trufflemaker, The Impossible Classic Cheeseburger, the Impossible Vegan BBQ, and the Original Impossible Burger (a double-decker with grilled onions, miso mustard, dill pickles, and more). White Castle also serves up Impossible Sliders—available with or without cheese—and last month, Muscle Maker Grill added the Impossible Burger to its menu. With the addition of Questlove’s Impossible Cheesesteak, it looks like 2019 could very well be the year of plant-based fast food.