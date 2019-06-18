‘Queer Eye' Returning for Seasons Four and Five

Image zoom Courtesy of Netflix.

On the third season of Queer Eye, we see the Fab Five—Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness—touch down in Kansas City after two consecutive stints in the Atlanta-area. Some of season three’s heroes, as they’re called, include Deborah “Little” and Mary “Shorty” Jones, the two powerhouse sisters behind Jones Bar-B-Q (you can order their bbq sauce, a secret family recipe, online); there’s also soon-to-be-dad Tony, who ends the season with a surprise marriage proposal. As it turns out, we’re going to meet even more Kansas City-area heroes in season four—today, the show announced the renewal news via Instagram.

The video, which shows GIFS of the Fab Five dancing, reveals that season four is heading back to Kansas City and will launch on Netflix on July 19, 2019. (There will be eight episodes total.) However, if you pay attention to the end of the clip, you’ll notice that Gritty, Philadelphia’s beloved googly-eyed Flyers mascot, pops up in the background. As it turns out, this was a very purposeful Easter egg—Queer Eye is also officially confirmed for season five, which will take place in Philadelphia, the show’s first foray northeast. Production will start on June 24, 2019—but we’ll have to wait a little while, as it’s not going to premiere until 2020. In the meantime, you can brush up on all things Philly by checking out some of our dining guides. We know plenty of great ramen joints in the city; Zahav's pastry chef, Camille Cogswell, also shared her top dessert recommendations, including milkshakes at Franklin Fountain and rugelach at Essen Bakery.

In other Queer Eye news, we recently had the chance to ask Porowski about his upcoming cookbook, Antoni in the Kitchen, which is set to debut on September 9. He told us about one of his favorite recipes in the book, hunter’s stew, which is an homage to his Polish roots—plus, a few other dishes he picked from iconic restaurants, including New York’s now-shuttered Fatty Crab. Read all about it in our interview.