All the Royal Warrants Queen Elizabeth Issued to Food and Drink Brands Are Now Invalid

Companies have two years to either get their Royal Warrant renewed by King Charles III, or else stop printing the Royal Arms symbol on their products.

By
Mike Pomranz
Photo of Mike Pomranz
Mike Pomranz

Mike Pomranz began covering craft beer professionally in 2006, branching out into all aspects of food and beverage before joining the Food & Wine team in 2014. He's also a cidermaker, bar owner, and alcoholic beverage importer.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 12, 2022
The Royal Warrant of Appointment on a jar of Heinz Ketchup
Photo: Chris Dorney / Shutterstock

When you spend 70 years on the British throne, a lot happens — and among the many things Queen Elizabeth II did during her reign was issue hundreds of British Royal Warrants, official acknowledgements that a company supplied goods or services to the royal family. The companies could then, in turn, legally advertise this connection, including using the Royal Arms symbol on packaging and advertising.

However, interestingly enough, upon the passing of any British royalty, the Royal Warrants they issued become invalidated. And now the clock is ticking for brands who want to continue advertising their relationship to the crown.

Exactly one hundred different food and drink brands are affected by this law, according to the UK site The Grocer. They now have two years to either sort out a new appointment — potentially from King Charles III — or stop advertising their Royal Warrant, including altering any packaging that uses the Royal Arms.

Though losing their Royal Warrant due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth may be especially upsetting, the procedure of having to reapply is actually quite normal. Royal Warrant holders apparently already need to reapply for their appointment every five years to prove they "supply products or services on a regular and ongoing basis to the Royal households ... for not less than five years out of the past seven," the Royal Warrant Holders Association was quoted as saying. "Amongst other things, applicants are also required to demonstrate that they have an appropriate environmental and sustainability policy and action plan."

Because of this process, maintaining a Royal Warrant is also not guaranteed. The holders association reportedly said that, on average, 30 Royal Warrants are granted each year while a similar number are also canceled.

An entire list of food and drink companies with Royal Warrants granted by Queen Elizabeth can be found on the Royal Warrant Holders Association website. As The Grocer points out, some of the best known food brands include Heinz, Coca-Cola, Cadbury, and Unilever, along with the booze brands Dubonnet, Martini, Johnnie Walker, Gordon's, Pimm's, and nine different champagne brands. Meanwhile, some major British food and beverage retailers also have a Royal Warrant, including Waitrose, Selfridges, and Fortnum & Mason.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A Gin Dubonnet
How to Make Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Cocktail — a Dubonnet and Gin
Unlocking the Mysteries of Piedmont
Unlocking the Mysteries of Piedmont
A bartender holds out a gin and tonic garnished with cucumber
How London's Classic and Contemporary Venues Are Shaping the Future of Gin
Shaker & Spoon
I Tried Shaker & Spoon's Cocktail Kit for a Month: Here's Why It'll Be My Go-To Gift This Holiday Season
A Bottle Of Beer And Two Glasses Full Of Beer Sit On A Table
Best Beer Subscription Boxes
Queen Elizabeth II loves cake
These 13 Foods and Drinks Have a Royal Warrant From the Queen
PureFish seafood delivery
Best Seafood Delivery Services
Orbitz (1997)
'90s Drinks: Where Are They Now?
12 Nights of Wine
The 25 Best Food and Drink Advent Calendars to Buy Online
Cocktail being poured from a metal cocktail shaker into a stylish glass
Best Alcohol Delivery Services
Dried penne pasta spills out of a jar
Italy Alleges the U.S. Could Be Sending Counterfeit Pasta to the U.K.
Manilas
The Best Places to Eat Filipino Food in Every State
prince-harry-meghan-markle-blog117.jpg
Here's What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Will (Probably) Be Like
A chef places the finishing touches on a tray of canapes
The Fine Art of Asking a Chef to Donate to Your Event or Fundraiser
The Bowl Cut Char Siu BBQ Sauce, Fly By Jing Pork Soup Dumplings, Sanzo Sparkling Water Yuzu Flavor
I'm an Asian Shopping Writer, and These Are My Favorite AAPI-Owned Food Brands
Soda Maker
The Best Soda Makers to Get that Perfect Fizz