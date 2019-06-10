Domino’s Was Pranked into Delivering Pizzas to Queen Elizabeth

Image zoom Cultura RM Exclusive/Laurie Cast/Getty Images

Sending pizzas to someone else’s house is one of the oldest pranks in the book. In fact, it’s so clichéd I think we can officially file it under “super lame.” But what if you totally go all out with it? Like, take it so far up the chain of boldness that its pure prankhood can no longer be denied? You could make the argument that’s what happened in London last week when someone ordered pizzas to the Queen of England… and it almost worked.

On Thursday afternoon, a Domino’s driver on a motorcycle was stopped from trying to deliver a £46 order for four cheeseburger (nice touch) pizzas to Buckingham Palace under the name “Elizabeth,” according to The Sun. “The driver was stopped by two armed police officers who got him to get off his bike and park up,” an unnamed source told the British paper. “One of them then radioed through to the control room to check if the Queen had indeed ordered a pizza. The next thing the copper said was ‘Sorry sir, Elizabeth is the name of the Queen — and she lives at Buckingham Palace. I think someone is winding you up.’ The poor guy looked very confused and just rode off.”

Domino’s tried to take the gag — which was apparently placed through their London Victoria location — with a bit of a laugh themselves. “We’ve always suspected the Queen was a secret Domino’s fan and the order to Buckingham Palace almost confirmed our suspicions,” store manager Zsuzsanna Queiser was quoted as saying. “We didn’t quite make it past the gate, but the four large Cheeseburger pizzas seemed to go down pretty well with the police officers on duty. Next time, Your Majesty.”

That’s all fine and good until you realize that The Sun also said a Domino’s spokeswoman told them that the order was placed by telephone. So no, this wasn’t some online order that sneaked through the system until a driver suddenly realized he was duped. An actual Domino’s employee would have had to accept an order for Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace and thought, Sounds good to me. If true, they’re either the worst employee or the most dedicated employee Domino’s has ever had.