These Food Storage Containers Will Get Your Kitchen in Order — And They’re 60% Off

Image zoom Macy's

Whether you’re planning ahead for tomorrow’s lunch or looking for a safe place to stash your leftovers, a quality set of storage containers is key. And when it comes to glass, we trust Pyrex.

There are so many reasons to love Pyrex’s food containers: They’re durable, dependable, and dishwasher-safe. They can seamlessly go from freezer or fridge to microwave or preheated-oven, don’t absorb odors or flavors, and come in a range of sizes for all our storage needs. Plus, there’s something about seeing food in clear containers that actually motivates us to finish our leftovers.

And right now, Macy’s is giving us yet another reason to celebrate the Pyrex food container — select sets are up to 60 percent off. We’re eyeing fan-favorites like Macy’s exclusive 22-piece set at $36 (originally $90) and the 10-Piece Ultimate White set with oven-proof lids at $42 (from $107). Plus these cute doodle-decorated containers would be great buys before school starts back up.

No matter what you have to store, there are a ton of options to choose from. Here are a few of our favorite finds at a fraction of their normal cost — but act quickly, the sale ends Saturday, August 10, or while supplies last!

22-Piece Food Storage Container Set

Image zoom Macy's

To buy: $36 (originally $90); macys.com

12-Piece Storage Set

Image zoom Macy's

To buy: $19 (originally $48); macys.com

10-Piece Ultimate White Storage Set

Image zoom Macy's

To buy: $42 (originally $107); macys.com

6-Piece Rectangular Storage Set

Image zoom Macy's

To buy: $12 (originally $30); macys.com