Purple Treats Pop Up at Disney Parks in 2019

While Pantone may have dubbed the color of the year as “Living Coral” — a bright pink with orange tones that you can sip your way through with these rosy cocktails — for Disney Parks, 2019 is positively purple. Launching this month, you’ll see the hue dubbed “Potion Purple” popping up around both Disneyland and the Walt Disney World resorts in the form of sparkly Minnie Mouse ears, spirit jerseys, and, perhaps most importantly, in an array of edible purple treats.

Kicking off yesterday at Walt Disney World and on January 11 at Disneyland, everything from cupcakes to pancakes to glittery Mickey Mouse glove macarons and, of course, churros will be available for park-goers to enjoy. Here are all the purple treats the Disney Parks Blog has clued us in on so far and where inside the parks to find them:

Available at Walt Disney World Resort

African Violet Cupcake

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, The Mara

Vanilla cupcake with berry medley preserves topped with chocolate buttercream

Black Raspberry Lemon Tart

Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts, Marketplaces

Sweet sugar tart shell filled with black raspberry-lemon curd topped with black raspberry mousse, glacage, chocolate Mickey ears, buttercream, and sugar crispy pearls

Purple Blackberry Mousse Brownie

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Resort, Roaring Fork

Rich decadent brownie with blackberry mousse

Purple Contempo Cupcake

Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Contempo Café

Strawberry cupcake filled with purple sprinkles topped with lavender buttercream and purple Minnie ears

Purple Swirl Cupcake

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort, Food Courts

Vanilla cupcake stuffed with cotton candy topped with cotton candy buttercream, chocolate glitter ears, and shimmer chocolate crispy pearls

Purple Galaxy Cupcake

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort/Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Food Courts

Chocolate cupcake filled with raspberry marmalade topped with vanilla buttercream, galaxy glitter, crispy pearls, and chocolate ears

Purple Minnie Cake on a Stick

Magic Kingdom Park, Castle Hub Cart (available Jan. 11)

Minnie-shaped blackberry cake on a stick topped with a chocolate bow and coated in purple chocolate

Purple Minnie Cupcake

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Capt. Cook’s/Kona Coffee Bar

Vanilla cupcake filled with peanut butter and raspberry jam topped with purple buttercream

Purple Starry Sky Cake

Disney’s All-Star Resorts, Food Courts

Purple chocolate mousse, chocolate sponge, and dark chocolate with a galaxy glaze topped with galaxy sprinkles

Purple Wall Cotton Candy

Magic Kingdom Park, Purple Wall Cart

Available at Disneyland Resort

Berry Berry Purple Cobbler

Disney California Adventure Park, Lamplight Lounge

With blueberry cream cheese ice cream and topped with purple berry drizzle

Jamaica Freeze

Disneyland Park, Rancho del Zocalo (available starting Jan. 18)

With candied hibiscus flowers

Jungle Julep

Disneyland Park, Bengal Barbecue

Pineapple, orange, grape, and lemon slush

Lavender Milk Tea

Disneyland Park, Red Rose Taverne

With lemon popping pearls, purple whipped cream, and lavender sugar

Purple Cake Pop

Disneyland Resort, Candy Palace, Pooh Corner, Trolley Treats, Marceline’s Confectionery

Chocolate cake pop with dark chocolate Mickey ears dipped in raspberry white chocolate

Purple Churro

Disneyland Park, Critter Country

Purple Fish Tacos

Disneyland Park, Rancho del Zocalo

Baja-style fish tacos with purple cabbage slaw and spicy lime aïoli served with a side of blue corn chips

Purple Glove Macaron

Disneyland Park, Jolly Holiday Bakery Café; Disney California Adventure Park, Clarabelle’s Hand Scooped Ice Cream/Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Café

With blackberry and currant buttercream and blackberry-currant jam center

Purple Rose

Disneyland Park, Red Rose Taverne

Blueberry mousse with blackberry, currant, and lemon center

Taro Pancakes

Disneyland Park, River Belle Terrace

With purple Chantilly cream and crème anglaise