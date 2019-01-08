Purple Treats Pop Up at Disney Parks in 2019

Disneyland and Walt Disney World have a new hue for the new year.

January 08, 2019

While Pantone may have dubbed the color of the year as “Living Coral” — a bright pink with orange tones that you can sip your way through with these rosy cocktails — for Disney Parks, 2019 is positively purple. Launching this month, you’ll see the hue dubbed “Potion Purple” popping up around both Disneyland and the Walt Disney World resorts in the form of sparkly Minnie Mouse ears, spirit jerseys, and, perhaps most importantly, in an array of edible purple treats.

Kicking off yesterday at Walt Disney World and on January 11 at Disneyland, everything from cupcakes to pancakes to glittery Mickey Mouse glove macarons and, of course, churros will be available for park-goers to enjoy. Here are all the purple treats the Disney Parks Blog has clued us in on so far and where inside the parks to find them:

Available at Walt Disney World Resort

Copyright: The Walt Disney Company

African Violet Cupcake
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, The Mara
Vanilla cupcake with berry medley preserves topped with chocolate buttercream

Copyright: The Walt Disney Company

Black Raspberry Lemon Tart
Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts, Marketplaces
Sweet sugar tart shell filled with black raspberry-lemon curd topped with black raspberry mousse, glacage, chocolate Mickey ears, buttercream, and sugar crispy pearls

Copyright: The Walt Disney Company

Purple Blackberry Mousse Brownie
Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Resort, Roaring Fork
Rich decadent brownie with blackberry mousse

Copyright: The Walt Disney Company

Purple Contempo Cupcake
Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Contempo Café
Strawberry cupcake filled with purple sprinkles topped with lavender buttercream and purple Minnie ears

Copyright: The Walt Disney Company

Purple Swirl Cupcake
Disney’s Port Orleans Resort, Food Courts
Vanilla cupcake stuffed with cotton candy topped with cotton candy buttercream, chocolate glitter ears, and shimmer chocolate crispy pearls

Copyright: The Walt Disney Company

Purple Galaxy Cupcake
Disney’s Art of Animation Resort/Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Food Courts
Chocolate cupcake filled with raspberry marmalade topped with vanilla buttercream, galaxy glitter, crispy pearls, and chocolate ears

Copyright: The Walt Disney Company

Purple Minnie Cake on a Stick 
Magic Kingdom Park, Castle Hub Cart (available Jan. 11)
Minnie-shaped blackberry cake on a stick topped with a chocolate bow and coated in purple chocolate

Copyright: The Walt Disney Company

Purple Minnie Cupcake
Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Capt. Cook’s/Kona Coffee Bar
Vanilla cupcake filled with peanut butter and raspberry jam topped with purple buttercream

Copyright: The Walt Disney Company

Purple Starry Sky Cake
Disney’s All-Star Resorts, Food Courts
Purple chocolate mousse, chocolate sponge, and dark chocolate with a galaxy glaze topped with galaxy sprinkles

Purple Wall Cotton Candy
Magic Kingdom Park, Purple Wall Cart

Available at Disneyland Resort

Berry Berry Purple Cobbler
Disney California Adventure Park, Lamplight Lounge
With blueberry cream cheese ice cream and topped with purple berry drizzle

Copyright: The Walt Disney Company

Jamaica Freeze
Disneyland Park, Rancho del Zocalo (available starting Jan. 18)
With candied hibiscus flowers

Jungle Julep
Disneyland Park, Bengal Barbecue
Pineapple, orange, grape, and lemon slush

Copyright: The Walt Disney Company

Lavender Milk Tea
Disneyland Park, Red Rose Taverne
With lemon popping pearls, purple whipped cream, and lavender sugar

Copyright: The Walt Disney Company

Purple Cake Pop
Disneyland Resort, Candy Palace, Pooh Corner, Trolley Treats, Marceline’s Confectionery
Chocolate cake pop with dark chocolate Mickey ears dipped in raspberry white chocolate

Copyright: The Walt Disney Company

Purple Churro
Disneyland Park, Critter Country

Copyright: The Walt Disney Company

Purple Fish Tacos
Disneyland Park, Rancho del Zocalo
Baja-style fish tacos with purple cabbage slaw and spicy lime aïoli served with a side of blue corn chips

Copyright: The Walt Disney Company

Purple Glove Macaron
Disneyland Park, Jolly Holiday Bakery Café; Disney California Adventure Park, Clarabelle’s Hand Scooped Ice Cream/Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Café
With blackberry and currant buttercream and blackberry-currant jam center

Purple Rose
Disneyland Park, Red Rose Taverne
Blueberry mousse with blackberry, currant, and lemon center

Copyright: The Walt Disney Company

Taro Pancakes
Disneyland Park, River Belle Terrace
With purple Chantilly cream and crème anglaise

