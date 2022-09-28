Meet Purple M&M, the Candy Brand's First New Character in a Decade

Mars says Purple was "designed to represent acceptance and inclusivity."

By
Mike Pomranz
Photo of Mike Pomranz
Mike Pomranz

Mike Pomranz began covering craft beer professionally in 2006, branching out into all aspects of food and beverage before joining the Food & Wine team in 2014. He's also a cidermaker, bar owner, and alcoholic beverage importer.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 28, 2022
New cast of M&M characters
Photo: Courtesy

When you grab a regular bag of M&M's, the colors will remain the same: red, orange, green, blue, yellow, and brown. But for the brand's advertising campaigns, there's a new color on the block: Purple.

Billed as the first expansion of M&M's "iconic crew" in a decade, Purple has been added today as the brand's latest "spokescandy." A permanent addition, she's the third female member of the M&M's team alongside Green and Brown, but is the first female peanut M&M (if you've been keeping track of such things). That said, while capital-P Purple will be appearing in ads, lowercase-p purple candies won't be coming to peanut M&M's packs.

As for her personality, M&M's parent company Mars writes, "Designed to represent acceptance and inclusivity, our newest member is known for her earnest self-expression. Keen self-awareness, authenticity and confidence are the driving forces behind Purple's charm and quirky nature."

"There is so much about our new spokescandy that people can relate to and appreciate, including her willingness to embrace her true self. Our new character reminds us to celebrate what makes us unique," Jane Hwang, global vice president at Mars Wrigley, stated. "Our purpose story is just getting started and the introduction of our newest M&M'S spokescandy is the next chapter, as the brand continues to delight fans with fun in a way only M&M'S can."

Purple's big debut is a 104-second YouTube video for her new song, "I'm Just Gonna Be Me" — an overtly self-aware introduction to the character voiced by comedian and talk show host Amber Ruffin, which also features contributions from saxophonist Grace Kelly, dancers Devin Santiago and Colo Cag, and opera singer Anthony Roth Costanzo.

Mars apparently has high hopes for the tune: The brand is adding it to all major music platforms and, for every stream, a one dollar donation (up to $500,000) will be made to Sing for Hope, described as "a non-profit that harnesses the power of the arts to bring hope, connection and purpose to millions of people around the world through music."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Fall cookbooks
28 Cookbooks and Food Books to Add to Your Shelf This Fall
Orbitz (1997)
'90s Drinks: Where Are They Now?
Whoopie pies
The Best Snack in Every State
The California Raisins
History of the California Raisins
vanilla ice
20 Bands & Musicians With Food Names (And How They Got Them)
Manilas
The Best Places to Eat Filipino Food in Every State
Highlands Bar & Grill
The Best Classic Restaurants in Every State
Angela Garbacz
The Most Innovative Women in Food & Drink
Gilly Brew Bar
The Best Coffee Shops in Every State
Whitney Cheese from Jasper Hill Farm
The Best Cheese in America: These Are the Top 50 U.S. Cheesemakers
Cheese board from Sweet Grass Dairy
The Best Mail-Order Food Gifts from Every State
Clarity Coffee
The Best Coffee in Every State 2019
Best Farms in America | Soul Fire Farm
The Best Farms in Every State
Top Pop Culture Moments in Food
The 50 Biggest Pop Culture Food Moments of 2018
Mtn Dew Purple Thunder
Mtn Dew Releases New Purple Flavor — But You Can Only Find It at One Convenience Store Chain
Canard
The Best Breakfast in Every State