Pumpkin Spice Watch 2018: Every New Snack You Need to Know About

Pumpkin spice waits for no one. Not even fall. Yes, summer doesn't officially end until September 22, but that hasn't stopped the influx of pumpkin spice-flavored foods from crowding supermarket shelves. (Meanwhile, Starbucks' PSL—the drink that sparked our collective pumpkin spice madness—doesn't make its seasonal return until August 28.)

Here, we've pulled together the best spiced-up snacks to buy in this post-basic world, from Kit Kats and cookie straws to rum and Frosted Flakes (plus a few upcoming launches to look out for).

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws

Starbucks

Starbucks' new cookie straws ($6.99 for a container of 20) are made from toasted wafers, rolled up and filled with white chocolate and pumpkin spices (meaning you'll get a little melted candy with each sip of that PSL).

Frosted Pumpkin Pie Pop-Tarts

Pop one in the toaster and eat it with your morning pumpkin spice latte for a fully on-theme breakfast.

Pumpkin Spice Frosted Flakes

Target

The pumpkin-ification of our grocery stores has spread to the cereal aisle. Exhibit A: These pumpkin spice-flavored Frosted Flakes, which are currently $2.99 at target.com.

Pumpkin Spice Crunch Special K

Target

Exhibit B: This limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Crunch Special K (also $2.99 at target.com), which first made its seasonal debut back in 2016.

Pumpkin Spice Cheerios

Walmart

Exhibit C: Pumpkin Spice Cheerios. They're a bit harder to track down online (unless you want to spring for the $19.99 family size), but they've been spotted in the wild.

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice K-Cup Pods

Starbucks

If you're not in the mood to go full-latte (or in the mood to leave the house), Starbucks now offers pumpkin spice coffee K-pods for Keurig brewers ($10.98 for a box of 16 at walmart.com).

Lester's Fixins Pumpkin Pie Soda

Lester's Fixins

Pro tip: Add a scoop of vanilla (or ginger) ice cream to Lester's Fixins Pumpkin Pie Soda ($1.39 per bottle at soda-emporium.com) and make a pumpkin spice float.

Chobani Flip Pumpkin Harvest Crisp

Walmart

This pumpkin-flavored yogurt comes with pie crust mix-ins (along with glazed pumpkin seeds and pecans).

Peanut Butter & Co. Pumpkin Spice Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter & Co.

The kind of peanut butter you eat straight from the jar ($4.99 at ilovepeanutbutter.com).

Captain Morgan Jack-O-Blast Pumpkin Spiced Rum

Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan took spiced rum to its logical conclusion—pumpkin spiced rum ($17.99 for a 750ml bottle at totalwine.com). What better way to give that PSL a little kick?

Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats

Buy one bag to hand out to trick-or-treaters, and another bag for yourself.

Three Lakes Winery Pumpkin Wine

Three Lakes Winery

Three Lakes Winery claims that their semi-sweet pumpkin wine ($12.95 at tlwinery.com) has "similar qualities of a traditional Chardonnay." One more thing the winemakers wanted to point out: "It IS actually made only from pie pumpkins."

Tazo Chai Pumpkin Spice Latte Tea Concentrate

Target

Blend Tazo's PSL tea concentrate ($3.29 at target.com) with almond milk and ice to get your summer pumpkin spice fix.

Dunkin Donuts Pumpkin Spice Coffee (August 27)

© Tim Boyle / Getty Images

The coffee chain is bringing back its seasonal coffee (in hot, iced, frozen, and cold-brew varieties) one full day before Starbucks' PSL returns.

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte (August 28)

Courtesy of Starbucks

The PSL will be back in our lives the Tuesday before Labor Day weekend—Starbucks' earliest pumpkin spice latte release date in years.

Dairy Queen Pumpkin Pie Blizzard (September 3)

Dairy Queen

Is this the OG pumpkin spice treat? Dairy Queen's pumpkin pie blizzard, which has been around since 1991, makes its annual return early next month.