We Tried Turducken Pringles

If the rule of threes applies to traditions, then this year's annual release of Pringles' Thanksgiving-flavored chips officially hits tradition status. The potato crisp brand has released its latest iteration of a full holiday dinner in snack food form, but with one major poultry addition to the turkey: Duck and chicken. When stacked up and eaten together that, my friends, is a chip version of a Turducken.

The Friendsgiving Feast kits, as they're called, are available online only in limited supply. But Pringles sent us one to try for ourselves and relay the results of this year's mix, which forgoes some previously recreated side dishes for the tripled amount of meat flavors. Here's what we (as in the amalgamated comments of our editors and writers) thought of Turkey, Duck, Chicken, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, and Pumpkin Pie Pringles and, of course, the Turducken stack:

Turkey: Reminds us of turkey skin specifically because of the crispy factor, with a fattier mouthfeel than the chicken flavor. There seems to be a hint of some of the stuffing herbs and spices (or standard turkey flavorings) in here, too.

Duck: Noticeably more duck-like than the other two poultry chips (it's honestly hard to put a finger on)—sort of like a gamey Chicken-in-a-Biscuit.

Chicken: Packs the most punch with spices and chicken flavor, more akin to a chicken ramen seasoning packet.

Now for the side dishes...

Stuffing: A bit like a ranch dressing-flavored with a little something extra. Celery? Onion? (For most stuffings, that would make sense!)

Cranberry Sauce: Tart and very berry-forward, which is an odd combination—actually the oddest of the bunch—with the starchy potato chips. We wanted it to taste like dipping a potato chip into cranberry sauce, but it... doesn't.

Pumpkin Pie: Another weird non-savory flavor in the mix, but this one delivers on the pumpkin pie spices as well as a rounded-out gourd flavor on the finish. (I personally thought it tasted like sweet potato pie more than pumpkin, but I was alone on this!)

But let's get to the main course/event...

Turducken Stack: When combined, the three meaty chips create almost a barbecue flavor. It's salty, a bit herbaceous, and both the duck and chicken are the most present. While it's definitely more than the sum of its parts, the individual chips are also satisfying flavors. While it might be more difficult to market turkey or duck flavors—than, say, a more familiar chicken—to the masses, the duck especially stands out as a chip we wouldn't mind having in a tube all its own.

The Pringles Friendsgiving Feast kits were available for $15.99 at the Kellogg's Store, but as of this writing, they're, sadly, sold out.