Pringles Thanksgiving Flavors Are Back with a Stackable Turducken in the Mix

Thanksgiving just wouldn't be complete without a sampling of all the savory and sweet dishes Americans traditionally serve around the holiday season. From turkey to cranberry sauce and stuffing to pumpkin pie, they're all a must. Of course, we're not talking about your actual Thanksgiving dinner here. We're talking about Pringles.

Yes, for the third time, the tube-packed potato chip brand is releasing a Thanksgiving dinner-themed assortment of flavors, and this year there's a new stackable flavor combination in town: The mythical and magical turducken.

"For our third year, we created the perfect kit for those who are infatuated with the Thanksgiving meat masterpiece that is the almighty Turducken, as well as anyone looking to enjoy a new take on a Friendsgiving feast," Pringles' senior director of marketing Gareth Maguire said in the announcement. Joining a slate of more traditional Thanksgiving-flavored potato crisps are duck and chicken, which—when paired with a turkey chip—are meant to recreate the infamous main course masterpiece of poultry-ception.

"Each Pringles Friendsgiving Feast Turducken Kit includes Turkey, Duck and Chicken flavored Pringles crisps that can be stacked to satisfy your all-in-one bird craving," the Pringles statement explained. "Complementing the Turducken Stack, the Friendsgiving Feast Turducken Kit also includes Cranberry Sauce, Stuffing and Pumpkin Pie flavored crisps packed in a special tray to create one epic Friendsgiving feast." Previous iterations have included flavors like Mashed Potatoes, Creamed Corn, Green Bean Casserole, and Mac & Cheese. (Hopefully, the additional meat flavors make up for these omissions!)

So how do you get your hands on your own set of turducken chips? They're being sold online at the Kellogg's Store (here) starting at 12 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, November 7. The kits cost $15.99, which is way cheaper than a whole Thanksgiving dinner, but supplies, as always, are limited.

(Editor's note: We've been told to expect our own pack of Turducken Pringles to arrive shortly and will update this article with our reactions)