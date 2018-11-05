Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner Flavors Are Available to the Public This Year

Last year, Pringles made headlines with an incredibly well-planned stunt: The potato chip brand created a box featuring Thanksgiving dinner entirely in Pringles form — eight different flavors from the obvious like Turkey, to the more unexpected like Green Bean Casserole, to even dessert with a Pumpkin Pie chip. Then, to assure the release garnered an extra bit of buzz, Pringles only offered this special Thanksgiving Dinner package to a selection of handpicked people — including yours truly.

After digging into last year’s box, which was cleverly shaped like a microwave dinner, I dubbed the experience “a fun novelty”: Though all eight flavors weren’t perfect, we definitely enjoyed trying each of them and getting a chance to recreate the biggest meal of the year as a snack.

Apparently realizing that you can’t tease your audience two years in a row, this year, Pringles will be offering an iteration of its limited-run Pringle Thanksgiving Dinner to the public online. This time, dinner comes in a single rectangular box stuffed with three mini-cans of Pringles featuring three “favorites from last year’s lineup”: Turkey, Stuffing, and Pumpkin Pie. (For the record, I wouldn’t have called those my favorites, but hey, I’m not Mr. Pringle despite my affinity for red bowties.)

Though not quite as unique as last year’s microwave dinner packaging, Pringles describes this year’s look as “designed, sealed and delivered to mimic the canned goods in your pantry around the holidays.” “We knew that we had to get Pringles Thanksgiving flavors in more people’s hands this year,” added Yuvraj Arora, senior vice president of marketing for Kellogg’s U.S. Snacks division, “particularly hearing that Turkey, Stuffing and Pumpkin Pie not only were deliciou,s but truly tasted like the real deal.”

Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner is once again planned as an exclusive promotion, though nowhere near as exclusive as last year. The three-pack boxes are set to go on sale on November 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET when they can be bought for $14.99 a pop at https://www.kelloggstore.com/pringles-thanksgiving-in-a-can and delivered anywhere in the country. However, the brand stressed that supplies are limited and will be sold “on a first-come, first-serve basis.” Just how long that means they’ll be available for is yet to be seen.

To be honest, $14.99 seems a bit expensive for what is essentially a single tube’s worth of Pringles — especially since the brand eschewed some of the most unique flavors from last year like Green Bean Casserole (great!), Cranberry Sauce (interesting!), and Creamed Corn (not great!). That isn’t to say you won’t enjoy this year’s Thanksgiving Dinner; the Turkey flavor was also a standout from last year. It’s just meant as a heads up to know what you are getting.