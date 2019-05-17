Pringles Created a Mystery Flavor — Here Are Our Best Guesses

You can find almost any flavor in chip form these days, from chicken and waffles to lobster rolls to Flamin' Hot dill pickle. But that doesn’t mean the people behind your favorite crispy snacks aren’t continuing on their march of potato chip innovation. Pringles, the classic saddle-shaped chips in cardboard cans, has a new flavor once again — but this time it’s up to you (and us) to guess just what it is.

Starting May 1, 2019, cans of Mystery Flavor Pringles started popping up in Walgreens stores (exclusively) touting a contest that tasks hungry fans to put their taste buds to the test and identify what flavor these cryptic crisps actually are for a shot at $10,000. The chips will be sold until July 30 and guesses can be submitted online until August 13. The flavor (and a winner) will be revealed on August 18.

Pringles sent us the chips to see if we could decipher the new flavor, and given our past success with mystery Oreos and Dr Pepper flavors, we figured we had a pretty good shot (plus, we've tried a lot of Pringles, which has to help). Before we cracked open the cans, I looked at the ingredients for any clues. Other than the usual dried potato and corn and rice flours (and generic non-descriptors like “spices”) the ingredients that stood out where cheddar cheese, buttermilk, onion powder, citric acid, and yeast extract. Already we knew we were in for something cheesy with tart notes and maybe a little funk from the yeast. So my colleagues and I dug in, taking whiffs of the freshly opened canister as we munched contemplatively on the orange-dusted chips.

Here are some of the initial reactions:

“Definitely cheese based.”

“Like the cheese on low-quality nachos.”

“The queso at Chili’s — restaurant skillet queso.”

“I get paprika.”

“Something smoky, like ribs. There’s a meat quality.”

“I get alcohol right away. Must be the yeast.”

And here are our Mystery Pringles flavor guesses:

Ballpark (or Gas Station) Nachos

Elote/Mexican Street Corn

Quesadilla

Grilled Cheese or Bacon Grilled Cheese

Pimento Cheese or Beer Cheese

As that last guess is mine and I’m writing this up, I’ll put that forth as the official Food & Wine submission. Now we just have to wait until August 18 to find out if we’re right!

To venture your own guess, you’ll have to grab a can of Mystery Flavor Pringles at Walgreens and enter the contest at www.kfr.com/pringlesmystery. You must be 18 years of age or older to enter and have signed up for the Kellogg’s Family Rewards program (see the website for official rules). Even if you don’t win the $10,000, you’ll still have a pretty good pack of cheesy chips to enjoy.