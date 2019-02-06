New York’s Iconic Pepperoni Pizza Is in L.A. This Weekend

One of New York’s most beloved slices of pepperoni pizza will be in L.A. this weekend.

Prince Street Pizza , home of the iconic Soho Square Sicilian-style slice, will have a pop-up in West Hollywood on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Prince Street Pizza will even be bringing New York hours to L.A., which tends to dine much earlier than Manhattan. The pop-up will run from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, noon to 2 a.m. on Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The pop-up will sell two Soho classics by the slice or by the whole pie. There’s the Spicy Spring, of course, with fra diavolo sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, and loads of little pepperoni cups. There’s also the Prince Perfection with marinara, mozzarella, parmesan, and olive oil.

The pop-up is being put on by the Off The Menu Club app and Peroni . For $20 a month, Off The Menu’s members can get a free secret menu item daily at participating restaurants. This weekend, app members will also get front-of-the-line privileges and a free slice at the open-to-the-public Prince Street Pizza pop-up.

Jeremy Jacobowitz

Off The Menu Club is also in the middle of a Pizza Week that concludes on Sunday. This week, members can eat complimentary slices or, in some cases, free whole pies from LBK , Kettle Black , Dagwoods, Upper Crust Pizzeria, Paperboy Pizza, and the Prova truck. If you have a friend who already uses the app, you can get an invite code from them. Or you can request an invite directly from the club.

“If your plan is to bypass the line and get a slice of [Prince Street’s] pizza, I would sign up for the app soon,” says Lawrence Longo, founder of Off The Menu Club.

One of the app’s goals is to raise the social-media awareness of restaurants, so you’ll be asked for your Instagram handle when you request an invite. Longo says members can expect more pop-ups including mash-ups where chefs from different restaurants create a dish together. Off the Menu Club is focused on rare experiences, and having Prince Street Pizza in L.A. definitely counts.

Jeremy Jacobowitz

L.A. might beat New York in most categories of food, but not when it comes to great slice joints.

“There’s a very limited amount of square, Sicilian pizza slices in L.A.,” says Longo, who is completely correct when he adds that there is not a lot of good red sauce in L.A.

Meanwhile, as wonderful as the pepperoni is, the star of the Spicy Spring might be the fra diavolo sauce.

But the pizza scene in L.A. is on the rise, thanks to slice joints like Prime Pizza, Superfine, LBK, and Triple Beam Pizza. If Angelenos are looking to scratch an itch for Sicilian-style pizza on any given day, they can go to Dough Box.

“The pizza scene in L.A. in the last few years has dramatically had a shift,” Longo says. “You know, 10 years ago my favorite pizza in L.A. was, like, Mulberry Street. Nowadays, I have trouble picking.”

This weekend, though, the choice is easy.

Off The Menu Club x Prince Street Pizza pop-up, Feb. 8-10, 8947 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood