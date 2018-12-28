The Original ‘Predator’ Movie Has an Official Whiskey

Granted, your insistence on continuing to reference the 1987 film Predator by summoning up your best Arnold Schwarzenegger impression and yelling, “Get to the chopper!” might not be aging like fine wine, but it is the inspiration for a new whiskey.

Created in collaboration between Fox Studios and the Silver Screen Bottling Company, Dutch Bourbon Whiskey is an officially-licensed Predator spirit targeted specifically at fans of the original ‘80s action flick that has gone on to spawn a franchise of movies, video games, Alien crossovers, and pretty much anything anyone wants to slap the Predator name on… which now includes booze.

Of course, the inevitable question always becomes what makes this an actual “Predator” bourbon? Clearly, the Predator itself was not involved in the blending process, so instead, almost all of the association comes from the marketing. Dutch Bourbon Whiskey is said to be named as “a nod to the film's main character, Major Alan ‘Dutch’ Schaefer.” Meanwhile, “The label is designed to look like an elite special forces patch and features the targeting crosshairs of the alien creature, a military helicopter and the quote made famous in the movie, ‘Get to the Chopper!’” Yup, just in case you forget your favorite quote from the movie, it’s printed right there on the bottle, ready for you to remember no matter how much whiskey you’ve consumed.

As for the whiskey itself, Silver Screen Bottling promises that “Dutch Bourbon Whiskey is fit for a person on a mission with a bold taste for adventure. This whiskey will do more than cover you with mud, it will take you to a new level with its full-bodied flavor and hints of vanilla, coconut, and bergamont [sic].” (Yes, Dutch Bourbon Whiskey has “bergamot” spelled wrong both in its press release and on its website. Take that how you will.)

Bottles of this Predator bourbon are priced at $34.99. On the product’s official website, there aren’t any details about where this bourbon whiskey came from to assure consumers that what’s on the inside of the bottle is as exciting as the hoopla surrounding it. But hey, where else are you going to find a bourbon with a badass helicopter on the label?