The Most Popular Food & Drink Holiday in Every State

The U.S. federal government only has ten official holidays, and, sadly none of them are dedicated to a specific food and drink — meaning when you hear that it’s “National [Insert Any Food or Beverage Here] Day” what primarily drives these events is how much people actually participate in them. So which food and drink holidays do Americans get behind? And which of these days are most popular in different states?

The money-saving experts at Simple. Thrifty. Living. decided to try to sort this information out for themselves. Looking at Google Trends search interest data for all 50 states and the District of Columbia, they created a list of the “most popular” food and drink holiday across the United States. Of course, searching for a holiday online isn’t the same as actively participating in the event with actual food and beverage, but — hey — you won’t know when or how to celebrate it without a bit of Googling!

Courtesy of SimpleThriftyLiving.com

Overall, National Pizza Day proved to be the most popular national food holiday — a favorite in six states. National Ice Cream Day, National Pancake Day, National French Fry Day, and National Bacon Day all followed closely behind. On the drinks side of things, National Tequila Day got the most support — tops in 10 states — followed by National Beer Day and National Margarita Day.

Courtesy of SimpleThriftyLiving.com

And interestingly enough, when you break things down by region, many of the results come across as surprisingly intuitive: The West was all in on National Taco Day and National Margarita Day, whereas the Midwest preferred National Pizza Day and National Beer Day. Seems like the methodology might be more accurate than you might think.

Here are Simple. Thrifty. Living.’s results for the most popular food and drink holiday all 50 states: