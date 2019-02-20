The Most Popular Food & Drink Holiday in Every State

Pizza and tequila prove especially popular.
The U.S. federal government only has ten official holidays, and, sadly none of them are dedicated to a specific food and drink — meaning when you hear that it’s “National [Insert Any Food or Beverage Here] Day” what primarily drives these events is how much people actually participate in them. So which food and drink holidays do Americans get behind? And which of these days are most popular in different states?
The money-saving experts at Simple. Thrifty. Living. decided to try to sort this information out for themselves. Looking at Google Trends search interest data for all 50 states and the District of Columbia, they created a list of the “most popular” food and drink holiday across the United States. Of course, searching for a holiday online isn’t the same as actively participating in the event with actual food and beverage, but — hey — you won’t know when or how to celebrate it without a bit of Googling!
Overall, National Pizza Day proved to be the most popular national food holiday — a favorite in six states. National Ice Cream Day, National Pancake Day, National French Fry Day, and National Bacon Day all followed closely behind. On the drinks side of things, National Tequila Day got the most support — tops in 10 states — followed by National Beer Day and National Margarita Day.
And interestingly enough, when you break things down by region, many of the results come across as surprisingly intuitive: The West was all in on National Taco Day and National Margarita Day, whereas the Midwest preferred National Pizza Day and National Beer Day. Seems like the methodology might be more accurate than you might think.
Here are Simple. Thrifty. Living.’s results for the most popular food and drink holiday all 50 states:
- Alabama: National Hamburger Day, National Tequila Day
- Alaska: National Pizza Day, National Tequila Day
- Arizona: National Burrito Day, National Tequila Day
- Arkansas: National Fried Chicken Day, National Mimosa Day
- California: National Taco Day, National Rosé Day
- Colorado: National Pancake Day, National Margarita Day
- Connecticut: National Mac and Cheese Day, National Martini Day
- Delaware: National Pancake Day, National Vodka Day
- District of Columbia: National Bacon Day, National Margarita Day
- Florida: National Pulled Pork Day, National Mimosa Day
- Georgia: National Pulled Pork Day, National Tequila Day
- Hawaii: National Frozen Yogurt Day, National Vodka Day
- Idaho: National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
- Illinois: National Pie Day, National Scotch Day
- Indiana: National Breadstick Day, National Wine Day
- Iowa: National Pizza Day, National Beer Day
- Kansas: National Pie Day, National Wine Day
- Kentucky: National Bacon Day, National Bourbon Day
- Louisiana: National Shrimp Day, National Daiquiri Day
- Maine: National French Fry Day, National Beer Day
- Maryland: National Noodle Day, National Moscato Day
- Massachusetts: National Clam Chowder Day, National Sangria Day
- Michigan: National Ice Cream Day, National Beer Day
- Minnesota: National Ice Cream Day, National Bloody Mary Day
- Mississippi: National Pancake Day, National Tequila Day
- Missouri: National Noodle Day, National Margarita Day
- Montana: National Pizza Day, National Tequila Day
- Nebraska: National Ice Cream Day, National Tequila Day
- Nevada: National Burrito Day, National Margarita Day
- New Hampshire: National Waffle Day, National Tequila Day
- New Jersey: National Ice Cream Day, National Rosé Day
- New Mexico: National Waffle Day, National Margarita Day
- New York: National French Fry Day, National Scotch Day
- North Carolina: National Pancake Day, National Mimosa Day
- North Dakota: National French Fry Day, National Beer Day
- Ohio: National Donut Day, National Scotch Day
- Oklahoma: National Mac and Cheese Day, National Tequila Day
- Oregon: National Taco Day, National Red Wine Day
- Pennsylvania: National Ice Cream Day, National Lager Day
- Rhode Island: National Cookie Day, National Vodka Day
- South Carolina: National Bacon Day, National Wine Day
- South Dakota: National Bacon Day, National Vodka Day
- Tennessee: National Pizza Day, National Tequila Day
- Texas: National Taco Day, National Mimosa Day
- Utah: National Donut Day, National Rum Day
- Vermont: National Maple Syrup Day, National Wine Day
- Virginia: National Pizza Day, National Red Wine Day
- Washington: National Donut Day, National Beer Day
- West Virginia: National French Fry Day, National Beer Day
- Wisconsin: National Cheese Day, National Scotch Day
- Wyoming: National Pizza Day, National Beer Day