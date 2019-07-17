Popsicle Will Bring Back Its Two-Stick ‘Double Pops’ If It Gets Enough Twitter Likes

Image zoom pamela_d_mcadams/Getty Images

Wendy's has proven that you can force a tweet to go viral if you offer customers something in return. One of the social media savvy fast food chain's recent successes happened when Wendy's told Chance the Rapper that it'd bring back Spicy Nuggets if their tweet got 2 million likes — and it worked. Granted, it helps that Wendy's has over 3 million Twitter followers, but still, that's a lot of social media support. Unsurprisingly, other brands want in on this action, and now, Popsicle is using a similar challenge to try to relaunch double-stick popsicles.

Back in May, Justin Bieber tweeted at Popsicle that he was "Talking with @scooterbraun and we just realized we can't find double stick popsicles!! This is crazy. @Popsicle we need those back!" Seeing an opportunity, Popsicle got to work, and yesterday, they were ready to respond.

"Hey @justinbieber — you asked where are the @Popsicle Double Pops? Well, you better belieb we made a special batch just for you and @scooterbraun!" the brand tweeted. "They're coming in hot… well, cold actually, because you know… Popsicle!"

But that's not all. In a second tweet, Popsicle opened up the opportunity for Double Pops to be brought back from the dead entirely. "A limited batch has landed — but for 100K retweets we'll bring back the Double Pop fun for everyone," Popsicle wrote. "Who's in? RT this tweet & we'll alert you on 7/23 with the results. #BringBackTheDouble."

Compared to Wendy's 2 mil request, 100,000 seems like it should be a piece of cake. However, Popsicle may be fighting an uphill battle. First, the brand only has about 123,000 Twitter followers. Second, retweets are a larger commitment than the likes Wendy's was asking for. As a result, in the 21 hours since Popsicle posted its challenge, it's only gotten 16,000 retweets. And this despite the fact that both Scooter Braun and Justin Bieber took the bait, retweeting the message to their 3 million and 100 million followers respectively.

So right now, Popsicle's chances of hitting their 100K goal actually seem slim. Maybe the double-stick popsicles went the way of the dodo for a reason. It's not like you can share half a popsicle with someone over Twitter, and hanging out IRL is totally overrated — unless you're Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun.