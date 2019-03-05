Popeyes Created the Perfect Mardi Gras Beads for Fried Chicken Fans

It could be said that Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is to New Orleans what KFC is to Kentucky. In fact, the chicken chain even set up what may be the world’s longest drive-thru lane, which began with folks ordering chicken in Fort Stockton, Texas and having to drive 850 miles (12 hours) to New Orleans to pick up their order. (Some even say the chicken is even better there, too.) As a Big Easy-based company, it’s no wonder then that Popeyes would find a way to celebrate the city’s biggest day of revelry, Mardi Gras, with a promotional item that gives partiers the perfect opportunity to both buy some Popeyes and sport some iconic jewelry.

Today, one NOLA Popeyes location is giving customers the chance to take away their own Popeyes Mardi Gras Beadbox. The parade-ready consists of a couple of strands of beads holding up a box that will fit any snack-size Popeye’s to-go container — essentially a personal version of a baseball stadium snack vendor’s box — providing a hands-free experience in between bites of fried chicken.

Okay, admittedly they’re just Mardi Gras beads. And admittedly, they’ve just been strung through some holes in a cardboard Popeyes container. But, also admittedly, I’ve got to give credit to whoever mashed up these two pre-existing features into a product that, frankly, would come in hand as you stroll Bourbon street with a yard-long cocktail in hand.

And Popeyes is no stranger to box-themed promotions — the brand put "emotional support chicken" containers in airport locations. The company has also glitzed things up with 24-karat gold chicken wings.

The Popeyes Mardi Gras Beadbox is being given away exclusively at the Canal Street location in New Orleans today only. If you're not in the area, check out our recipes for fried chicken and Mardi Gras dishes to celebrate Fat Tuesday as decadently as possible.