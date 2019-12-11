The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Is Now an Ugly Christmas Sweater

Image zoom Popeyes

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder—and apparently that's true for the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich as well. Just yesterday, Popeyes was telling us that its fervor-inducing sandwich was a work of art, worthy of placement in a gallery with a $120,003.99 price tag—a silly spin on Art Basel's $120,000 banana. But today, Popeyes has a new angle: The Chicken Sandwich is garish enough to serve as the centerpiece on a new Popeyes Ugly Christmas Sweater. We'll let you decide which one better suits your aesthetic sensibilities.

This morning, Popeyes unveiled its official Ugly Christmas Sweater. "With the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich becoming a household favorite and pop culture phenomenon this year, the team at UglyChristmasSweater.com partnered with the beloved Cajun brand to create a holiday festive look sure to make mouths water," as well as serve as "the ultimate ice breaker for any holiday party," the chain explains.

The 55-percent cotton, 45-percent acrylic sweater featuring snowflakes, Christmas trees, chicken sandwiches, and the Popeyes name, all with a pixelated look, is currently available but only being sold in "limited quantities." However, priced at $44.95, it's sure to… well… Honestly, in a world where a duct-taped banana can sell for $120,000, I don't even know what a good price is for a limited-edition ugly Christmas sweater is anymore. You're just going to have to look into your heart and decide whether spending $45 on a chicken sandwich sweater will make you feel jollier or not.

That said, sometimes you have to go with your impulses. For instance, this year, Red Lobster was offering a Christmas sweater with a built in pouch for Cheddar Bay Biscuits. That's now sold out, meaning if you've been waiting to have a conversation with your significant other on how they feel about you spending $40 on a sweater with a pocket for Cheddar Bay Biscuits, well, you missed out. Sure, you can still get a Hidden Valley Ranch ugly Christmas sweater, but where will your biscuits go?!

Regardless, since we're talking about Christmas sweaters, that means New Year's is right around the corner, so at the very least, let's hope 2020 will be a quieter year when it comes to chicken sandwiches. Much like beauty, I'm pretty sure chicken sandwich fatigue is also in the eye of the beholder.