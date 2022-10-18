Fast food chains may not always offer the healthiest or highest quality grub, but sometimes they're exactly what you need: hassle-free food served quickly. The recent delivery app revolution has taken our hassle-free dreams even further, allowing quick meals to be sent right to our doors.

Now, Popeyes is hoping to make people's lives even more stress-free for one of the most high-pressure meals of the year: Thanksgiving. Not only is the fried chicken chain bringing back their Cajun-Style Turkeys, but for the first time, they'll deliver the pre-cooked birds directly to your house anywhere in the contiguous U.S.

Before you get too excited, no, Popeyes won't prepare and deliver your entire Thanksgiving meal on a warm platter on November 24. But they're inching their way closer. In previous years, customers had to pick up the chain's frozen Cajun-Style Turkeys from their local restaurant. But this year, starting today, you can simply head over to thecajunfix.popeyes.com to order your bird with deliveries officially starting on October 24. (After the 24th, Popeyes says the turkeys should arrive one to three business days after they've been shipped.)

"Popeyes' Cajun-Style Turkey is marinated with our signature blend of Louisiana seasoning, slow roasted and then flash fried for a crispy coating," the website explains. It's then "delivered to your door pre-cooked so all you have to do is thaw, heat, serve and enjoy." The turkeys are intended to feed 8 to 12 people and sell for $94.99 plus sales tax where applicable (with shipping included).

If having your Popeyes turkey shipped feels like a step too far, don't worry, you can still grab a Cajun-Style Turkey at most (but not all) Popeyes locations — and customers can even pre-order their bird by calling the store or stopping by in person. Plus, as an added bonus, picking it up will likely save you some cash. Popeyes said that the price of a pick-up turkey is determined by local franchisees, so they can't comment on pricing other than to say that the delivery birds do include a built-in delivery fee, but last year, some locations were reportedly selling them for as low as $39.99.