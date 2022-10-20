Launched in Mexico in 1985, Tajín Clasico Seasoning — the brand's eponymous spice mix billed as "a unique blend of mild chili peppers, lime and sea salt" — has seen its sales explode north of the border in recent years. It's great for a wide range of applications, both savory and sweet, and even cocktails. But despite that versatility, the brand's new collaboration may still catch people by surprise: a new Pop-Tarts x Tajín Kit.

Kellogg's

Launching today, the limited-edition kits offer Tajín's Clasico Seasoning and new Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce alongside a selection of Pop-Tarts including Frosted Strawberry, Frosted Wild Berry, and Peach Cobbler. The packages include flavor descriptions and pairing ideas, but the announcement states that, for this partnership, "there are no rules." Instead, the brands suggest you "get wild" and see what happens.

"As a brand, we love to challenge conventions and defy expectations, and, with the superstar power of Tajín, we knew we could inspire our fans with an unexpected, ingenious combination, " said Heidi Ray, senior director of marketing for portable wholesome snacks at Pop-Tarts' parent company, Kellogg. "Tajín shares our dedication to unique flavors, so they were the perfect partner to embrace this 'Crazy Bueno' idea."

However, Pop-Tarts essentially admits that this collab is about more than just experimentation in a void. The toaster pastry brand cites a stat that the tag "Tajín" has resulted in 1.8 billion views on TikTok. Meanwhile, the tag "Poptarts" clocks in at a mere 455 million views. Pop-Tarts wouldn't seem to mind tapping into Tajín's viral love.

Kellogg's

Meanwhile, Javier Leyva, director of Tajín USA, was more straightforward with his comments, adding, "Our well-balanced blend of mild chili peppers, sea salt and dehydrated lime and the new Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce pair perfectly with Pop-Tarts' fruit flavored filling, frosting and flaky crust."

Limited quantities of these Pop-Tarts x Tajín kits will be available starting at noon on October 25 for $10 each while supplies last exclusively through the Pop-Tarts Instagram store and kelloggstore.com/pop-tarts-tajin.