Poland Spring Pledges to Use 100-Percent Recycled Plastics by 2022

Though bottled water is certainly a more convenient choice and a healthier option than soda, the explosion in bottled water consumption over the past four decades – jumping from 1.5 gallons to 39.3 gallons per American by 2016 – has been terrible for the environment, especially when you consider that reusable waters bottle could likely replace a huge chunk of those single-use plastics. But if Americans aren’t willing to change their behavior, at the very least, it’s good to see that more water brands are switching to recycled plastic (also known as rPET) bottles. Along those lines, the Nestle-owned brand Poland Springs has announced that it’s started transitioning its packaging to rPET bottles and “plans to be the first major bottled water brand to reach 100-percent recycled plastic across its still water portfolio by 2022.”

The move is part of a larger initiative from Nestle Waters be using 25 percent rPET for all of its American brands by 2021. “In order to achieve our 25 percent content, we’re leading with Poland Springs,” David Tulauskas, VP and chief sustainability officer at Nestlé Waters, told BevNet. “It’s a major brand, it’s well known and we think it will have the best opportunity to inform, educate and inspire consumers and even municipalities and policy makers about the importance of this. Rather than putting a little bit of rPET in a lot of different products all over the place, we’re taking a brand-by-brand approach.”

Back in April, Poland Springs launched its new premium water called Origin in 100-percent rPET bottles. Next up will be Poland Springs 1-liter bottles which the brand says will begin being sold in 100-percent rPET bottles this month.

But importantly, though using recycled plastic is a big step forward, making sure plastic gets recycled is another major barrier. Poland Springs points out that U.S. recycling rates “still hover around 30 percent,” so the brand’s bottles hopes to address this issue in a less technical manner – by “expanding How2Recycle labels across all of its packaging, to remind consumers to empty the bottle, replace the cap and recycle when they’re done.”