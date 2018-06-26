Planters Cheez Balls Are Coming Back

Childhood nostalgia can be a big selling point for brands looking for a sales boost. From Crystal Pepsi to Bonkers candy, we’ve seen plenty of companies relaunch buzzworthy but discontinued products that are certain to cause consumers to think “I remember that!” if not necessarily “I remember loving that!” On the other hand, some quieter generational staples simply slipped away unnoticed: Take Cheez Balls, for example. Planters just announced it’s bringing back the beloved snack in the cylindrical blue tin for a limited time. Who even knew that they had left?

Turns out that while cheese balls from other companies have remained on store shelves, Planters actually withdrew its Cheez Balls (as well as Cheez Curls, which are also making a comeback) from the market back in 2006. To be fair, if you're buying a cheesy, spherical corn puff you're probably not worrying about their quality first and foremost (that's definitely not the point), but official Cheez Balls did offer a fresher, crispier crunch and a fuller cheese flavor than some of their generic counterparts. In announcing the product’s return, Planters says that diehard fans who appreciated Cheez Balls' commitment to a better corn puff led a charge to bring this snack back to market.

“We heard many impassioned pleas for us to bring Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls back over the years and we wanted to give our fans a chance to reunite with their most-missed cheesy snack,” Planters Head of Brand Building Melanie Huet said in a statement. “We made sure our Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls still have the same delicious taste, airy texture and fluorescent color you know and love.”

Planters says that 2.75-ounce canisters of Cheez Balls and 4-ounce canisters of Cheez Curls are set to hit grocery store shelves nationwide this July with a suggested retail price of $1.99. Though the products are billed as only being around for a limited time, just how long they’ll be available isn’t explicitly stated.

What is explicitly stated by Planters is that Mr. Peanut himself will be “rewarding a few of the fans who went above and beyond to help bring Cheez Balls back by giving them one of the first deliveries of their favorite ‘90s snack.” Well, heck, if they had told us a visit from Mr. Peanut was on the line, maybe we would have started clamoring for Cheez Balls' return too!