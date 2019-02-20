New Plant-Based Tuna Launches at Whole Foods Nationwide

It’s been a busy week for Whole Foods. On Tuesday, news broke that the grocery store would exclusively carry Banza’s new chickpea rice, rolling out nationwide—and today, it was announced that Whole Foods and Thrive Market (a membership-based online grocery store) will be the first retailers to sell Good Catch’s plant-based tuna. Yes, you read that right—plant-based tuna, developed by Good Catch's co-founding chefs (and brothers) Chad and Derek Sarno. And if you want to try it, it starts hitting shelves today.

"Plant-based tuna is the culmination of our experience as plant-based chefs, combined with our passion for healthy eating as well as animal and environmental welfare," Chad Sarno said in a statement. "We’re redefining seafood for omnivores and plant based eaters alike."

The main ingredient in Good Catch tuna is a “6-plant protein blend,” which includes chickpea flour, lentil protein, faba protein, pea protein isolate, soy protein concentrate, and navy bean flour. As for the nutrition facts, the tuna is gluten-, dairy-, and GMO-free, and safe for diners with shellfish allergies as well. (The fishy-flavor comes from sea algae oil, according to a statement.) You won’t have to worry about consuming mercury, toxins, plastics, or microfibers, either—plus, with 14 grams of protein per serving, it’s nearly as filling as real tuna.

There are three flavors to choose from: “Naked in Water,” “Mediterranean,” and “Oil & Herbs.” All come in 3.3 ounce packages (priced at $4.99 a pouch) and are ready to eat. I taste-tested the different varieties, and while I wouldn’t say they tasted like a carbon copy of tuna (which, admittedly, would be pretty tricky to pull off), the Good Catch tunas were flavorful and had a similar texture/appearance to your standard packaged tuna. For vegetarians and vegans (and those looking to eat more plant-based foods in general), this would be a helpful substitute for tuna salad, pasta recipes that involve tuna, and any other packaged tuna meals you can dream up.

