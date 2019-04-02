Pizza Hut Will Give Away Free P’Zones If a Final Four Team Makes a 17-Point Comeback

March Madness is down to its Final Four, which means despite the fact that this year’s NCAA tournament featured plenty of chalk, your bracket is probably solidly busted. But if you’re still looking for something to root for — and love Pizza Hut — the chain is giving every American one last chance to be a winner… of a free P’Zone.

First, let’s travel back in time: Pizza Hut first launched its take on a calzone — the P’Zone — 17 years ago in 2002. At some point, the oddly-named item was pulled from menus before making a comeback earlier this year. If you followed all that, following Pizza Hut’s promotion should be relatively easy: If any team makes a comeback of 17 points or more during one of the final three games of the NCAA tournament (a.k.a. either of the Final Four games or the Championship game) then every Hut Rewards member in America will get a free Pepperoni P’Zone.

“We loved the enthusiasm and passion our fans displayed when we announced the return of the P’Zone," Marianne Radley, chief brand officer for Pizza Hut, said in a statement. “We wanted to find a way to bring the excitement of what's happening on the court to fans at home, and there's no better way to reward our P'Zone lovers than with the potential to win a free one during the pinnacle of March Madness!”

However, since the offer is only for Hut Rewards members, there is a catch. “To be eligible to win a free P’Zone, you must be a new or existing member of Hut Rewards who has opted-in to participate in the promotion within your Hut Rewards account before the tip-off of the first Final Four game,” the brand writes. You also must be an adult. Oh, and if a team does make a 17-point comeback, the free offer must be redeemed online on Wednesday, April 17.

So overall, unlike Taco Bell’s World Series “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion — which has basically been a gimmie every year — a lot has to happen to make these free Pizza Hut P’Zones a reality. To be fair, though, Yum! Brands owns both chains, so maybe they’re just sick of giving away so much free stuff!