Pizza Hut and Carter's Have Teamed Up on Onesies for Your Baby

The collection includes three designs in sizes for newborns up to two-year-olds.

By
Mike Pomranz
Mike Pomranz

Published on October 6, 2022
Photo: Pizza Hut

Branded clothing drops have become increasingly common as online shops make it easier than ever to get merch into the hands of consumers. It's why Heinz and Oscar Mayer are suddenly selling streetwear, while the likes of Cheez-It and Franzia have dedicated webstores.

As one of the world's largest pizza brands, Pizza Hut has happily waded into these waters before: PizzaHutStore.com has sold everything from $100 tracksuits to the restaurant's classic red cups.

But in leaving no potential market untapped, Pizza Hut now has something for your newborn. Today, in honor of National Pizza Month, the chain has announced a partnership with kids clothing brand Carter's on onesies for your infant.

Pizza Hut

This Carter's x Pizza Hut limited-edition collection features three onesies designs, all on a white background: "Slice Slice Baby" has the phrase printed in a bold classic look; "Special Delivery" is a simple message with a bright red pop; and "Fresh Out The Oven" goes a bit more cartoonish with a simple but striking pizza design. (Visuals aside, which wordplay works the best is up for debate.) All three bodysuits are available in sizes newborn to 24 months for $14 each exclusively at Carters.com/PizzaHut.

Pizza Hut

"We think pizza-loving parents and their future pizza-loving babies will love these one-of-a-kind bodysuits," Lindsay Morgan, Pizza Hut's chief marketing officer, stated. "It's truly the perfect partnership to kick-start your baby's love for pizza, right out of the oven."

And that's not all: Pizza Hut says parents (or anyone really) can also enter into a "collection sweepstakes" that includes prizes like "surprise delivery, free Carter's, and Pizza Hut for a year." The chain says check the link above for full details.

Meanwhile, what often isn't clear with these kinds of drops is just how long the items will be available for: whether they'll sell out in minutes or be around for weeks. The onesies go on sale today, October 6, at 8 a.m. ET. With such an early morning release, you'd assume there's a decent supply, lest Pizza Hut fans on the West Coast not get a chance to grab one. Still, the chain encourages people to act fast, writing, "Hurry, grab a limited-edition bodysuit before this collection disappears like the last slice of pizza!"

