These Pizza Bouquets and Boutonnieres Are a Saucy Addition to Any Wedding 

With Memorial Day Weekend now firmly in our rearview, wedding season is officially upon us. For those of you out there planning to get married, you can be honest with us: You’ve decided to settle. You weren’t able to marry the biggest love of your life… because, unfortunately, it’s still illegal to marry a pizza in all 50 states and D.C. But just because you couldn’t marry a delicious pepperoni pie doesn’t mean you can’t incorporate pizza into your wedding—which is why the pizza chain Villa Italian Kitchen has launched what it bills as the “first-ever” pizza bouquets and boutonnieres.

In case the concept of a pizza bouquet and boutonniere left you doing a double take, yes, these are wedding dress and tux accessories that are literally made from pizza ingredients. “Perfect for any couple looking to add some fun and flavor to their big day, the Pizza Bouquet and Boutonniere feature beautiful and delicate floral details hand-crafted by New York City food-stylist, Jessie Bearden,” Villa Italian Kitchen explains, “made from freshly prepared pizza dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella, fresh California tomatoes and zesty pepperoni.”

Michael Scicolone for Villa Italian Kitchen

Making these items even more enticing, the pizza chain, which has nearly 250 locations, says that they are, in fact, edible, meaning that—unlike with some flowers—you can dig into these cheesy (in a good way, both literally and figuratively) bouquets and boutonnieres to help deal with those after-party hunger pangs. Just be careful. Tomato sauce and cheese grease both seem like a serious enemy for any wedding attire—especially a white wedding dress. Though Villa Italian Kitchen suggests this issue can be easily overlooked by any bride who truly loves pizza.

Still, regardless of such concerns, pizza bouquets and boutonnieres seem like an awesome way to pepperoni up any wedding, bringing us to our final sad detail: these items are not available for sale. Instead, Villa Italian Kitchen will “randomly select a limited number of lucky couples to receive the set free of charge” from anyone in the contiguous 48 states who signs up at VillaItalianKitchen.com/PizzaBouquet. (Your wedding date also has to be prior to September 30, 2018.)

For your troubles, the chain says that everyone who enters will receive a coupon for a free slice of Neapolitan cheese pizza… which you could potentially wear as a fascinator or something? When it comes to pizza and weddings, apparently 2018 is the year to think outside of the box.