This Pizza Bikini Is 100% Edible

Could this be the peak summer food mash-up? It’s called the Pizza-Kini and it’s exactly what it sounds like: A $10,000 bikini made out of pizza. Yes, you read that price correctly.

Courtesy of Michael Koh for Villa Italian Kitchen

The ingenious/abominable creation, depending on whom you ask, comes from New York’s Villa Italian Kitchen. In honor of National Bikini Day, the restaurant took their love of pizza to whole new levels, teaming up with a food stylist named Jessie Bearden on the bathing suit.

Bearden handcrafts each Pizza-Kini, which accounts for its hefty prize tag. The trimming on the edges of the suit, for instance, is made from hand braided pizza dough.

“There is a lot of detail work the process of doing it meticulous and time consuming,” explained Jennifer Petrella, of BML Public Relations, who partnered with Villa Italian Kitchen. “[Bearden] has to meet with everyone who orders [a bikini] and they have be measured and fitted for it.”

The Pizza-Kini is entirely edible, and made from fresh ingredients, including 100 percent whole milk mozzarella, sauce made from California tomatoes, and topped with what else – pepperoni.

But with fresh ingredients comes a short shelf life: The bikini will only keep for one week, “provided it does not get wet or too sandy,” according to a statement from the restaurant.

Which brings us to our next point: You might also be wondering if you’d be able to swim in the Pizza-Kini. Theoretically, it’s possible, but Villa Italian Kitchen recommends keeping the bikini away from the water, considering not only the extreme price tag attached, but it’s fragility and the effort put into making it.

According to Petrella, Villa Italian Kitchen has actually gotten a few messages from people interested in ordering the Pizza-Kini on Facebook. If you’ve got the extra cash and have been itching for the opportunity to eat what you wear, they’ll only be produced on one very special day, none other than July 5, National Bikini Day.

And finally, to pose our most burning question: We know you can eat the Pizza-Kini, but should you?

“Maybe take a shower first,” advises Petrella.