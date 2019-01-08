Singer Pink Sold Out Her First Batch of Wine in One Day

Musicians’ wines land along a very broad spectrum. At one end is someone like Maynard James Keenan, best known as the frontman of the band Tool, who takes an extremely hands-on approach to winemaking. At the other end is something like The Rolling Stones’ wines where you’re left wondering whether the band has even tasted them before. But ironically enough, though the latter end of the spectrum employs professional wine producers to make their products — theoretically resulting in a more technically proficient release — it’s the wines from the former extreme that tend to be more coveted, specifically because they’re produced with the loving touch of the artists themselves.

Two Wolves — the winery from Alecia Moore, better known by her stage name Pink — is another example of that first group of wines: products that are actually made by the artist that bears their name and are more desirable because of it. When our own Ray Isle spoke to her this past October, Moore specifically reiterated that “I’m the official winemaker.” She later added, “I love physical work. I prune vines while listening to Beck.”

In that interview, she also stated that she didn’t know what kind of response her wines would see. “I’m excited, and I’m terrified,” she said. Well, turns out she had nothing to fear… at least sales-wise. Reports have emerged that when Two Wolves released its initial 114 cases online on November 26 — which included a Cabernet Sauvignon, a Cabernet Franc, and a Petit Verdot — every single one was gone by November 27. It was a stunning one-day sellout, especially when you take into account that the bottles sold for $90, $60, and $60 respectively.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the next online-only release will take place this April. After that, bottles should be easier to come by as the brand is set for wholesale by the fall.