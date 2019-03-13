The Most Googled Pie in Every State Ahead of Pi Day

Here are the recipes pie lovers across the country are looking up this week in anticipation of March 14.
While we need no excuse to bake and enjoy a pie, Pi Day (otherwise known as March 14) is as good a reason as any to whip out the recipe for an old favorite or try your hand at something new. (And just to be safe, there's a spare "National Pie Day" on January 23, in case you need two excuses.) This year, Google provided us a peek into how people across the country are preparing for Pi Day by sharing the top search results for pies in all 50 states and the District of Columbia (taking the top result state-by-state after removing nationally trending searches). They run the gamut from Buttermilk pie to Spaghetti pie and everything in between.
Here are the unique pies, sweet and savory alike, folks are Googling more in your state than any other this week:
- Alabama: Buttermilk pie
- Alaska: Shepherd's pie
- Arizona: Lemon meringue pie
- Arkansas: Buttermilk pie
- California: Mud pie
- Colorado: Spaghetti pie
- Connecticut: Chicken pot pie
- Delaware: Shepherd's pie
- Washington, D.C.: Pecan pie
- Florida: Key lime pie
- Georgia: Buttermilk pie
- Hawaii: Haupia pie
- Idaho: Strawberry pie
- Illinois: French silk pie
- Indiana: Peanut butter pie
- Iowa: Coconut cream pie
- Kansas: Cheeseburger pie
- Kentucky: Peanut butter pie
- Louisiana: Crawfish pie
- Maine: Chicken pot pie
- Maryland: Pumpkin pie
- Massachusetts: Ricotta pie
- Michigan: Cheeseburger pie
- Minnesota: French silk pie
- Mississippi: Buttermilk pie
- Missouri: Coconut cream pie
- Montana: Chicken pot pie
- Nebraska: Cherry pie
- Nevada: Shepherd's pie
- New Hampshire: Chicken pot pie
- New Jersey: Tomato pie
- New Mexico: Pecan pie
- New York: Chicken pot pie
- North Carolina: Sweet potato pie
- North Dakota: Chocolate pie
- Ohio: Peanut butter pie
- Oklahoma: Chocolate pie
- Oregon: Strawberry rhubarb pie
- Pennsylvania: Tomato pie
- Rhode Island: Cheeseburger pie
- South Carolina: Tomato pie
- South Dakota: Apple pie
- Tennessee: Buttermilk pie
- Texas: Millionaire pie
- Utah: Banana cream pie
- Vermont: Chicken pot pie
- Virginia: Butterscotch pie
- Washington: Banana cream pie
- West Virginia: Peanut butter pie
- Wisconsin: French silk pie
- Wyoming: Shepherd's pie
Find even more Pi Day-ready pie recipes here.