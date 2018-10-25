Philadelphia Burger King Refuses to Sell Chain's New Philly Cheesesteak Burger

A Philadelphia Burger King location is taking a principled stand against the fast-food chain's newest menu item: a Philly cheesesteak-inspired burger that takes many, many shocking liberties with the iconic sandwich.

The hybrid item, called the Philly Cheese King, will be sold at all Burger King restaurants across the country, except for the one located at 15 S 8th St, Philadelphia—"until otherwise overturned by the Burger King brand," reads a press release. The brand claims that they had taste-test approval among Philadelphians who tried the burger, which is topped with caramelized onion, American cheese, and chopped flame-grilled beef. Yet this Philadelphia location refuses to serve the item, presumably out of morals, as the burger makes obscene tweaks to one of the best and most important sandwiches in the United States of America.

Courtesy of Burger King

Don't get us wrong—we are pro-innovation. And we feel that the Philadelphia cheesesteak, while already perfect as is, can be played around with. For example, we are excited about Kwame Onwuachi's eclectic new cheesesteak concept, Philly Wing Fry, that just opened in Washington, D.C. (He's going to toast his buns in dry-aged beef fat, and we think that's pretty swell.)

While we haven't tried Burger King's "Philly Cheese King," we take issue with the use of caramelized onions, and the inclusion of a burger patty. The cheesesteak does not need more meat. It is already good on meat. The American cheese part is fine, though we would have liked to see some Whiz representation, too.

(Disclaimer: I am a pro-American-cheese-on-my-cheesesteak Philadelphian who also happily eats her steaks with Cheez Whiz when it's all that's available. I do not believe one cheese product is more correct.)

We also take issue with Burger King's claim, per a spokesperson, that "the fundamental flaw in the traditional Philly Cheesesteak" is "no flame grilling." There are no flaws in the cheesesteak.

However, if you're still interested in trying the Philly Cheese King, you'll be able to find it Burger Kings across the country for a limited time. Just not at 15 S 8th Street.